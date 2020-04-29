Spider-Man Far From Home : Jake Gyllenhaal is back on the scene especially difficult to turn

Some of the scenes do not require a lot of takes, as long the result is good from the first time or almost. This is for example the case of one of the scenes moving improvised by Robert Downey Jr in Avengers Endgame. Others, however, are rather time-consuming to obtain, and this is not the actor Jake Gyllenhaal who will say the opposite. The interpreter of Mysterio, in fact, has revealed that one of the sequences of the film had been very complicated to turn, and in part because of Tom Holland. In fact, the actor had a lot to struggle not to laugh when they were filming the scene in which Mysterio and Peter Parker were presented to one another for the first time.

Jake Gyllenhaal

The actor told the story during one of the famous interviews of Buzzfeed with puppies. “I remember, Tom and I we could not stop laughing when using the hand, at the first meeting between our characters. Each time that I arrived and I said “Hey, how are you ? I’m Quentin,” he started to laugh. He could not stop. So this was all two. It has taken 40 taken and we couldn’t. In the film, Jon Watts [le réalisateur] used a millisecond of one of the sockets, because none of them were usable.” It is true that their handshake in the movie is very brief, but at least the result is there, and the chemistry between the two actors is present throughout Spider-Man Far From Home. History of stay in the same theme, have fun and watch the gag reel of Avengers Endgame, which has just been unveiled.