Spider-Man Far From Home : The inconsistency created by the illusion of Elémentaux of Mystério (Jake Gyllenhaal)

While the Spiderverse is about to expand with a new secret project at Sony focused on a heroine of the universe, Spider-Man, the summer of 2019 signed for the return of Tom Holland’s in the skin of the man-spider after Avengers : Endgame. The opportunity to discover a Peter Parker grief-stricken by the disappearance of Tony Stark, but also face a new super-villain by the name of Mystério. Incarnate by Jake Gyllenhaal, this former employee of Stark Industries, discharged because of his unstable behavior, based on leading edge technologies in order to create many illusions in the way of drones. However, the damage that caused these different Elémentaux across the globe created an inconsistency in the scenario. In fact, in the film from Jon Watts, Mystério believe that the Elémentaux cause any kind of chaos, and that he is the only one able to fight.

Hydro-Man in Spider-Man : Far From Home.

In order to make his lie plausible, Quentin Beck explains that the Elémentaux are entities from Earth-833, a parallel dimension open because of the snap of Thanos. Sandman, Cyclone, Hydro-Man and Molten Man are working to raze several cities across the world, before their merger would destroy London at the end of the film. However, once the spectators discover that the illusion of these Elementals is the result of the presence in the air of the drones and holograms, it is difficult to understand how so much damage could be caused. If the movie does not give any explanation about this, many fans believe that the resources of Mystério were so powerful that they had the ability to breathe fire or engulf a city under the water. The MCU has repeatedly pushed the boundaries of understanding regarding new technologies. It would, therefore, not surprising that the creative teams Spider-Man : Far From Home have not felt the need to give a plausible reason for this slight inconsistency, especially as the MCU is not his first. The proof with this error regarding Nick Fury spottée by the fans !