Spider-Man Far From Home : These indices, which prove that Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) has survived

Spider-Man : Far From Home concluded the last year of Phase 3 of MCU. The opportunity to observe the life of Peter Parker after the events ofAvengers : Endgame and the disappearance of Tony Stark, but also discover the super-villain Quentin Beck aliases Mystério. Incarnate by Jake Gyllenhaalthis former specialist of the holograms of Stark Industry, discharged because of its unstable character, died during the clash in London in the face of Spider-Man. If the man-spider was thought to be able to put these mishaps behind him at the end of Far From Homeit was without counting on the scene post-credits. During it, J. Jonah Jameson blames Spider-Man for the attack on London, radiating a sequence forgery of the incident recorded by Mysterio, in which he accuses Parker of his death and reveals the true identity of the young hero. Without mentioning the consequences that this final scene will have on the third installment of the adventures of Spider-Man, it could also indicate the survival of Mystério. A reversal of the situation that would appeal a lot to fans so that a detail had already cast doubt on what had happened to the character at the end of Spider-Man Far From Home.

Many are the fans to think that Mystério is still alive. This is also the case of a user of Reddit who think that when the E. D. I. T. H said to Peter that everything he sees is true, this result is once more an illusion developed by Beck. More precisely, in order that Peter or Mystério control protocol created by Tony Stark, he must pronounce the name of E. D. I. T. H. However, there are two exceptions in the film. When Mystério ordered the firing of the drones, causing its own loss, and when Peter asks the artificial intelligence if Quentin Beck is dead. In the latter case, for example, the glasses do not light up as usual. Therefore, and always according to the user of Reddit, Mystério would have developed a system to mimic the voice of E. D. I. T. H, while many drones are invisible are still active. Although this theory appears far-fetched and complex, this could have been one of the many illusions fomented by Mystério to feign his death. Inventive and cunning, this technology expert has been able to develop a plan much larger than it seems, to prepare for his return in Spider-Man 3, or in a Marvel movie about the Sinister Six, who knows !