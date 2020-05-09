Spider-Man Far From Home : Zendaya explains why the snap has changed the life of MJ

Among the characters in Homecoming that will also be present in the suite, there will, of course, Michelle “MJ” Jones, one of the classmates of Peter Parker. Interpreted on the screen by the talented Zendaya, the young woman moves closer to Spider-Man in Far From Homeas the have unveiled new teasers of the film. We guess that the two protagonists are going to become more complicit than in the past, and this has to do with the impact of a certain Titan Crazy… “[Le “snap” de Thanos] placed our characters in a kind of special position, because there we are back and the world has changedand we all have to depend on others a little more, because we are a little different now. We must confide on this experience, and it is cool“explained the actress to Fandango-All Access.

Survivors of the tragic events ofAvengers Infinity War and the “snap” of the Titan Crazy to have done away with half of the living beings of the galaxy, MJ and Peter Parker will not be the same as before. Reappear in the world at the end of five years, during which the survivors have lived a nightmare must be an experience that you would not wish to anyone. It is hoped that the film will deal in depth with the shifting sentiment felt by the characters, and referred to Zendaya in the interview. What’s more, with the loss of Tony Stark, his mentor, the man-spider will need all the support possible to assist in daily life. Fortunately, Peter Parker can rely on Aunt May in Spider-Man Far From Homesince it will be aware of his double identity !