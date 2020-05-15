Spider-Man : his universe of film is called SPUMC

The properties of the film Marvel from Sony are now grouped under the name of” Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters “or SPUMC.

In recent times, the fans have labeled these movies Spidey-verse or Universe of Characters from Spider-Man, namely “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse,” “Venom” and the films “Spider-Man” came out recently.

IGN has contacted the studio this week to get clarification on the name of their universe of Marvel movies and has learned that its official name was “Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters”. The studio has apparently invented the term for films released in 2019.

Four other movies that take place in this universe are currently in development, including ” However “, which will see the appearance of Jared Leto in the lead role, that has already been film and will be released in the cinema on march 19, 2021. Will “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” in which the filming was also completed before the world of cinema not to be overwhelmed by the pandemic of sars coronavirus. This film will arrive on June 25, 2021 and will be followed by the third instalment of ‘Spider-Man’ in which Tom Holland played the title role. The actor will honour sense of commitment to the SPUMC as soon as he has finished the work that he performs on “Uncharted,” the film from Sony. To this day, the release of “Spider-Man 3” is set to November 5, 2021.

Finally, there is “Spider-Man: New Generation 2” including the launch in the cinema is scheduled for October 7, 2022.