SPIDER-MAN IS WEARING THE MASK TOO, TOM HOLLAND’S IMPORTANT POST FROM THE FILM SET

It’s time to put on the mask to save the world!

Filming for Spider-Man 3 has just started in Atlanta, Georgia, and Tom Holland shared a photo from the film’s set on Instagram.

We see the actor in his new suit, in front of a blue screen, filming an action scene. Most importantly, the 24-year-old wears a mask over his superhero mask.

View this post on Instagram Wear a mask, I’m wearing two… A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Nov 6, 2020 at 10:56am PST

” Wear a mask, I wear two … “, wrote Tom in the caption of the photo.

It is therefore not a promotional post, but a declaration on the importance of wearing a mask to contain the coronavirus epidemic.

Even superheroes must do their part to take care of others and stop a global pandemic, but the only weapons available are the same for everyone: the mask and social distancing – superpowers or not.