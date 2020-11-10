SPIDER-MAN IS WEARING THE MASK TOO, TOM HOLLAND’S IMPORTANT POST FROM THE FILM SET

It’s time to put on the mask to save the world!

Filming for  Spider-Man 3  has just started in Atlanta, Georgia, and Tom Holland shared a photo from the film’s set on Instagram.

We see the actor in his new suit, in front of a blue screen, filming an action scene. Most importantly, the 24-year-old wears a mask over his superhero mask.

 

Wear a mask, I’m wearing two…

Wear a mask, I wear two … “, wrote Tom in the caption of the photo.

It is therefore not a promotional post, but a declaration on the importance of wearing a mask to contain the coronavirus epidemic.

Even superheroes must do their part to take care of others and stop a global pandemic, but the only weapons available are the same for everyone: the mask and social distancing – superpowers or not.

