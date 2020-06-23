Spider-Man : J. K. Simmons in the spin-off However ? – Actus Ciné

Back in the universe of Spider-Man thanks to “Far From Home” J. K. Simmons said that his upcoming cameo as J. Jonah Jameson was already turned. Going to appear in the spin-off dedicated to the villain, However ?

From the last seconds Spider-Man – Away-From-Home, the J. Jonah Jameson of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has a face : that of J. K. Simmons, who played as the editor-in-chief of the voice of the Daily Bugle in the trilogy of Sam Raimi. The past 31 may, the oscar-winning actor for Whiplash, it was suggested that this cameo was not to remain without result, as he had signed for several films around the Man-Spider, and gives it today a couple of details : “There is a future by J. Jonah Jameson”he explains his interpreter, when asked by SiriusXM. “Based on the principle that cinemas réouvrent and that people go there at that time. Otherwise, I guess we will see [le résultat] on our tv sets at home. One of the next occurrences of DDD is already in the box, and, from what I have heard, another is planned. So there is an opportunity to continue, now and forever.”

The following cameo from J. K. Simmons, by what has already been shot. But for what movie ? In view of the forthcoming opus expects, a candidate more credible comes to light : However, a spin-off of the adventures of Spider-Man focused on the villain of the same name, a vampire, played by Jared Leto. As Venom, the film by Daniel Espinosa produced by Sony, but its first trailer for the connects clearly to the MCU with the appearance of the Vulture played by Michael Keaton in the end. The desire to unite the two universes that could extend with an appearance of J. Jonah Jameson, who will be in the third installment of the saga as worn by Tom Holland and whose shooting was postponed because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus. Because it is difficult to imagine that this is not all, the other already scheduled that conjures up J. K. Simmons.

Especially if one remembers the end of Far From Home, and the trap of Mysterio by Spider-Man. That may well become a fugitive from justice, the hunt will be with joy directed by J. Jonah Jameson and his “false news”. Verdict of October 27, 2021, the date of the French version of his reunion with the Man-Spider, while However, it will be visible on our screens from march 17 next.

