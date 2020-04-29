Spider-Man : Jake Gyllenhaal hides at the beginning of Far From Home, have you noticed ? – Actus Ciné

Interpreter of Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio in “Spider-Man Far From Home”), Jake Gyllenhaal has revealed that he appeared in disguise in the film from Jon Watts. Have you seen him ?

ATTENTION – The article below contains spoilers about the plot of “Spider-Man Far From Home”, and in particular his rebound central. So please pass your way if you have not seen it yet. For the other, go after the trailer.

Master of illusions until the end. These are photos that are a priori trivial that Jake Gyllenhaal has posted in Instagram. Until one reads the legend in which the interpreter of Quentin Beck in the latest installment in date in the Marvel Cinematic Universe says : “It’s not just an outfit of dad sexy. This is my favorite look for Spider-Man Far From Home. Look carefully at #WhereSBeck”

The character embodied by the revelation of Donnie Darko makes a cameo discreet, and most observers have come to the find : in Venice, when Peter goes in search of the jewel that he wants to give to MJ, just before he made acquaintance with Hydro-Man, the first of the Elementals which it crosses the road.

In retrospect, this appearance glue with twist central Far From Home, to know that Quentin Beck is not the hero he claims to be but a manipulator who has given birth to giant monsters that attack in Europe, thanks to the magic of special effects. And as he watched the alter-ego of Spider-Man very closely, in order to grab the glasses from his former mentor, Tony Stark. But this revelation does not hide, does it not, something else ? A clue to the fact that Mysterio is not dead, for example. So pay attention during the scene post-credits, when you see the film, because we are not at the shelter to see this hat and this shirt with flowers in front of the Madison Square Garden,where the identity of the Man-Spider is revealed.

