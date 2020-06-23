Spider-man : JK Simmons (Jonah Jameson) is revealed to have already filmed another cameo

J. K. Simmons has resumed the role of Jonah Jameson there was in the saga Spider-Man by Sam Raimi (2002-2004-2007) to appear in the post-credits scene Spider-Man : Far From Home (2019). JK Simmons represents a new version of the same character as the representation of JJ Jameson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is disconnected from that of the original trilogy of Spider-Manbut the character is deeply respectful of the comics. While JK Simmons had already announced that he would return for the third film Spider-Man with Tom Hollandit seems that you have already filmed an appearance in another feature film connected to the man-spider.

He spoke with Comicbook.com has this issue :

“Yes, that is the short answer “, Simmons said on SiriusXM. “There is a future for J. Jonah Jameson, after a hiatus of several years. Of course, I introduce very briefly through the credits at the end of the near the House, there is a brief appearance of JJJ “.

“Assuming that the cinema has reopened its doors and people are going to be back in the cinemas in the course of the next month and if we’re not going to see in our televisions at home, there is another occurrence of DDD in the box and from what I’ve heard, there is a plan for another appearance in the future”

These words seem to imply that the actor of the iea shot another aspect. While the film Spider-Man 3 has not yet begun, it was announced that Jonah Jameson you could make a cameo in However, or Poison 2 : the Butcher. It is known that However make a connection with the MCU, shown in particular by the presence of Michael Keaton the casting, in the role ofAdrian Toomesthe egyptian Vulture. May it not be that it is not impossible to find our favorite editor !