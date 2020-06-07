Spider-Man New Generation : Hailee Steinfeld cools the rumors of a spin-off female

The actress Hailee Steinfeld, who doubled in Spider-Gwen in “Spider-Man New Generation”, spoke on the potential spin-off female of the film. The first rumors about the development of the spin-off by Sony Pictures had appeared in November 2018.

Released in 2018, Spider-Man New Generation follows the adventures of Miles Morales, a teenager led by a Peter Parker older to become the new Spider-Man. Following a invention of a criminal of the city, a portal opens to other universes and other versions of Spider-Man’s land on Earth. The film introduced new characters like Spider-Gwen or Peni Parker.

The rumors about the spin-off of the film had been launched by The Hollywood Reportera medium generally reliable, two weeks before the release of New Generation, and therefore before the success of the film. He needed to see Spider-Gwen, Madame Web, and other super heroines of the multiverse in Marvelwhich Spider-Girl, Spider-Woman and Cindy Moon, aka Silk, to team.

Last year, in an interview for Entertainment Tonight, Hailee Steinfeld has been enthusiastic to the idea of finding the character of Spider-Gwen, saying that she would love to be part of the spin-off.

Hailee Steinfeld not aware of discussions about a spin-off of Spider-Man and New Generation

But, when questioned recently by the the same media, Hailee Steinfeld stated that it was not aware of discussions on the spin-off. It has subsequently developed, emphasizing that the confinement caused by the pandemic could have given the time to imagine the story of the new film :

It’s funny, because I think that this is the time to find out how to tell this story. But I am aware, of course, that everything has kind of been put on pause. So I have not heard much about it lately.

Even if the actress is not aware of discussions on the spin-off female, it is always possible to see it one day. The big success of the original film, plays in its favour, and one can imagine that Sony will want to capitalise maximum on its popularity to launch the most of feature-length films possible in the same universe.

A Spider-Man New Generation 2 is already under development. Its release date has been pushed back a little while ago, of the month from April to October 2022. It should contain the characters of Miles, Gwen, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Pig and Peni Parker. This suite should also introduce Miguel O Hara, a Spider-Man from 2099, the appearance of which had been teasée in the scene post-credits of the first film.