Spider-Man New Generation: Hailee Steinfeld Dampens Rumors of Female Spin-Off

Actress Hailee Steinfeld, who voiced Spider-Gwen in “Spider-Man New Generation”, spoke about the film’s female spin-off potential. The first rumors about the development of the spin-off by Sony Pictures appeared in November 2018.

Released in 2018, Spider-Man New Generation follows the adventures of Miles Morales, a teenager trained by an older Peter Parker to become the new Spider-Man. Following an invention by a city criminal, a portal opens to other universes and other versions of Spider-Man land on Earth. The film, therefore, introduced new characters like Spider-Gwen or Peni Parker.

Rumors about the film’s spin-off had been launched by The Hollywood Reporter, a generally reliable media, two weeks before the release of New Generation, and therefore before the film’s success. He was to see Spider-Gwen, Madame Web, and other Marvel multiverse superheroines, including Spider-Girl, Spider-Woman, and Cindy Moon, aka Silk, teaming up.

Last year, during an interview for Entertainment Tonight, Hailee Steinfeld was enthusiastic about finding the character of Spider-Gwen, declaring that she would love to be part of the spin-off.

Hailee Steinfeld Unaware of Spider-Man New Generation Spin-Off Talks

But, interviewed recently by the same media, Hailee Steinfeld said she was unaware of any discussions about the spin-off. She then developed, stressing that the confinement caused by the pandemic could have given time to imagine the story of the new film:

It’s funny, because I think it’s time to figure out how to tell this story. But I realize, of course, that everything has been put on hold. So I haven’t heard much about it lately.

Even if the actress is not aware of discussions about the female spin-off, it is always possible to see it one day. The big success of the original film plays in its favor, and one can imagine that Sony will want to capitalize as much as possible on its popularity to launch as many feature films as possible from the same universe.

A Spider-Man New Generation 2 is already in development. Its release date was postponed recently, from April to October 2022. We should find there the characters of Miles, Gwen, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Pig, and Peni Parker. This sequel should also introduce Miguel O’Hara, a Spider-Man from 2099, whose appearance had been teased in the post-generic scene of the first film.