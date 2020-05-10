Spider-Man New Generation : Sony has denied the appearances of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire

The producers of “Spider-Man : New Generation”, wanted to include a triple cameo of the previous three Spider-Men : Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. Sony believed it was too early.
In December 2018, the filmmakers, Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman sign excellent Spider-Man : New Generation. The first animated film to be centered on the weaver, which also allowed us to introduce the young Miles Morales, an alternate version of the hero. The feature-length film turned out to be a critical success reversing, despite a score at the box-office relatively shy With $ 375 million in revenue. A score below the other films Spider-Man.
A triple cameo stunning
During a #QuarantineWatchParty of Comicbook on Twitter, the producer Chris Miller revealed one of his desires, unfinished. In effect, the producer/director has shared his desire to incorporate a sequence with Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland in Spider-Man : New Generation. He wanted to present the three Spider-Men in a cameo new. Previously, the co-director Rodney Rotham had already suggested this possibility, which has been denied by Sony, deeming the sequence too confusing to the public. The studio believed that it was still too early to throw in a cameo of this magnitude.
The possibility of an appearance of the three actors in Spider-Man : New Generation was envisioned very early on by the fans. It was the feature film perfect for this kind of the blink of an eye. Especially that Tom Holland had confirmed that he had discussed with Sony about this possibility. Instead of bringing back the three Spider-Men, Sony has preferred to introduce Spider-Man 2099, another great figure of the comics, doubled by Oscar Isaac for the occasion. A character certainly doomed to return.
As a reminder, Tobey Maguire donned the costume of Spider-Man for three films, from 2002 to 2007. Then, Andrew Garfield has become Spider-Man in both films Amazingfrom 2012 to 2014. Then, since Captain America : Civil War in 2016, it is Tom Holland who plays the heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chris Miller wanted to bring together these three iconic figures. But it was too early according to Sony… A declaration that does not close the door to this possibility, which remains today a huge fantasy fan.
