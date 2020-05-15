Spider-Man New Generation : the sequel, scheduled for April 2022

In November, Sony has officially announced that the sequel of” Spider-Man: New Generation “is scheduled for April 8, 2022. However, even the animated films are not spared by the new pandemic of sars coronavirus. Subsequently, it was confirmed via the Twitter account Spider-Verse Sony that “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2,” will be released now in cinemas October 7, 2022.

Joaquim Dos Santos (Voltron: defender’s legendary) will be conducting the continuation of the animated film based on a script written by David Callaham, who has previously worked on “Wonder Woman 1984″ and working on ” Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings “.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, have produced the first part of the “New Generation” as Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman have co-directed. Miller wrote the screenplay.

Shameik Moore has camped Miles Morales in the first movie, while Jake Johnson has put himself in the skin of Peter B. Parker and Hailee Steinfeld has played Spider-Gwen. John Mulaney has also played Spider-Ham, alongside Kimiko Glenn in the role of Peni Parker, Nicolas Cage in the role of Spider-Man Black, Brian Tyree Henry in the role of Jefferson Davis, Luna Lauren Velez in the role of Rio Morales. Miguel O’hara, who was portrayed by Oscar Isaac, who appeared in the scenes post-generic.