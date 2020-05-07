Spider-Man – New Generation : Why Sony has refused the crossover with Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield ?

Spider-Man : New Generation has been able to appeal to the public in 2018. Awarded Best Animated Film at the Oscars in 2019, so it’s no surprise that Sony has announced to start production of a second strand of animation last year. Originally scheduled for 8 April 2022, the following should finally land in theatres on October 7, 2022 across the Atlantic. If it is not yet known any of the plot, although the screenwriter, Phil Lord, has teasé the arrival of a japanese version of Spider-Man, new information on the behind the scenes of the first part have been revealed. In fact, during a watch party hosted by Comic Bookthe producer, Chris Miller, is including the income on the crossover involving Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Particularly awaited by fans of the man-spider in Spider-Man : New Generationthis missed opportunity of the studio, however, has strongly disappointed some spectators.

The possibility of bringing together on a single screen, the three performers of Spider-Man in a cameo in this cartoon, was indeed long been at the centre of speculation. As the co-writer and producer Rodney Rothman told to have written a scene with the three Spider-Man. If it has been deemed too confusing by the studios, Chris Miller has this time specified that the scene involved Spider-Ham, and had been submitted to Sony. But instead of giving him the green light, the production has preferred to refuse, saying that it was too early for such a crossover. Despite the disappointment that this refusal had resulted, it could mean that Sony would reserve the arrival of these three Spider-Man for the rest of New Generation. Highly anticipated by the public, the second installment of this live-action could 2022 be the big moment that was hoped Sony to meet finally on the big screen, the three key players in Spider-Man ! Interesting, when we know that Spider-Woman should also be part of the suite !