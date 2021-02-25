ENTERTAINMENT

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: What Tom Holland’s New Title Means

Posted on

After several speculations (and jokes on the part of the protagonists), the third installment of Spider-Man already has its title confirmed. It will be ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. The question from many fans is who wants to reveal Marvel Studios with it.

Tom Holland’s new movie will be called ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

