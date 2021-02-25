‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: What Tom Holland’s New Title Means

After many rumors (and jokes), this Wednesday the official title of the third Spider-Man film , starring the young actor Tom Holland, was released. This will be ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, premiering at Christmas this year.

In the announcement video, Holland and his companions Jacob Batalano (Ned) and Zendaya (MJ) appear making fun of the ability of the protagonist who plays Spider Man to drop spoilers. The production gives them a false name, although an official name ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is displayed on an office board, along with thousands of other variants.

The official title comes after a wave of rumors that culminated in the “leak” of Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Proposals revealed Tuesday night included ‘ Spider-Man: Phone Home’ (Holland), ‘Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker’ (Batalano) and ‘Spider-Man: Home Slice’ (Zendaya).

These names were accompanied by three images in which we see Peter Parker, MJ and Ned Leeds in an unknown location. The first theories suggest that they are part of the scene where they will meet Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) , Parker’s new mentor after the death of Tony Stark in ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

What does the title ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ mean

Although the details about ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ are secret, there are several theories of meaning for the title, plot and cast. The loudest rumor involves the multiverse and the possible return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Although Tom Holland revealed in an interview that they will not appear, hope remains latent.

According to several youtubers specialized in comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe , ‘No Way Home’, that is, ‘there is no way home’, may be due to the fact that the previous two Spider-Mans (played by Maguire and Garfield) will appear in the reality of Holland’s Spider-Man , unable to return home, unless they enlist the help of Doctor Strange and his new ward, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker .

There are also other confirmed actors, who have already participated in the films of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, such as Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx, who will return to play the villains Doctor Octopus and Electro , respectively. This also opens up the possibilities of the famous and very popular spiderverse.