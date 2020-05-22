Spider-Man : Sony is preparing a film on Jackpot

The Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters is only in its infancy, and Sony has stepped up its work to expand it. Just after the announcement of a project developed by S. J. Clarkson, one learns that a film about Jackpot is in preparation with a writer on board who is familiar with the super-heroes.

Beaus commercial success (856 million dollars in global box office) but little appreciated by the critics, Venom is therefore the starting point of this famous expanded universe launched by Sony around Spider-Man. The recipe seems the same as at Disney, with films that form a whole, connected.

For the moment, the Man-Spider still has things to finish in the MCU then it will take care of his buddies still with Tom Holland to embody. In the meantime Venom 2 and However that will be two new stones to the building, Sony is working on its possibilities to launch other heroes. Or rather, heroines ! There is very little time, it was discovered that a secret project led by S. J. Clarkson was in development we do not know which female character was concerned. It could be that this is the film about Madame Web but it was impossible to confirm for now. Right after that, we learn now, through Deadlinethat Sony has hired Marc Guggenheim to write a script on Jackpot !

Marc Guggenheim is known for its current work in the development of the Arrowverse, the universe expanded very appreciated of DC. It also has a true passive in the world of comics, which makes it very legitimate to this place. Despite the fact that Jackpot is a woman, this project doesn’t seem to be the same as the S. J. Clarkson. Which suggests that Sony wants to play the card of diversity and focuses on the women, after having started with two men.

But unlike Venom, which is a figure well enough known, Jackpot not been identified by anyone other than a few insiders in the universe Spider-Man. Sony may be to not necessarily pack the very public if they are relying on strangers or the connection with Peter Parker is not done very explicitly.

Who is Jackpot ?

The character had two incarnations in the universe Spider-Man. Originally, she is Sara Ehret, a scientist is a speaker who works in a company associated with Oscorp. In an experiment aimed at finding a cure for Parkinson’s disease, she falls into a coma for several months. To wake her up, she gives birth and thinks he can resume a normal life. Until she discovers that she has a strength beyond the common. It then becomes a Jackpot.

Note that a second Jackpot, Alana Johnson, has taken over the reins later in the comics, but this is probably Sarah, who will be at the centre of this film to conform to the logic, origin story traditional.