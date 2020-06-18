Spider-Man : Stan Lee was not a fan of the choice of Tom Holland – Movie News

Spider-Man is the baby of the comics of Stan Lee, who loved to say what they thought of the dancers chosen to embody ; and Tom Holland, this was not so.

Stan Lee is nicknamed himself “Stan the Man” for having created thousands of characters in the heart of the Marvel universe, including the man-spider in 1962. Their characters have taken flight on the big screen, but dad Lee has always kept an eye on what they did and who they were ingrown. Executive producer on several films, he has always done caméos and has rarely missed the opportunity to appear in movies Spider-Manone of his favorite heroes.

After the amazing Tobey Maguire, and the less fascinating Andrew Garfield, that is Tom Holland, who has been in charge of the life of the superhero spider –that was it is not a super option for Stan Lee. It would seem gently, but surely, made it known to the director. In an exchange of questions and answers in Instagram, James Gunn is back in the encounter between the actor and the creator (now deceased).

SURFER : “do you have an anecdote about Stan Lee, who is often in your memory ?”

James Gunn : “I introduced Stan to Tom Holland just after Tom was hired to play Spider-Man. Stan said : “Yes, of course ! I have heard that you are amazing ! Personally, I don’t see it that way !” And we all burst in laughter. “

If the humor is not missing in the spread, it does nothing to lessen the doubts that were looming in the mind of the creator – who had no power over the decision. The choice of a Spider-Man rejuvenated and young as Tom Holland was enough to confuse, even if the fans are made in the little man since its emergence in the Captain America : Civil War and his film alone Back homefollow-up of Away from Home.

The third Spidey with the actor, has moved in and out of the October 27, 2021 in France.

Our critique of Back home it is here and Away from Home it is from there.

Tom Holland : Far from being unanimous