‘Spider-Man’ Star J. K. Simmons has already filmed his next appearance in MCU

Spider-Man 3 has no official title. And already, fans are curious to know where is the well-loved Tom Holland in the webslinger then goes away. Spider-Man: far from home has definitely put a new promising direction for the cinematic world of Marvel to take him. And according to actor J. K. Simmons, it seems that the MCU the following.

J. K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson

Simmons has played the editor-in-chief of the Daily Bugle, J. Jonah Jameson in the original film, Spider-Man. And his performance was so memorable that it has since taken on the role. Movies of Amazing Spider-Man, for example, have avoided to show Jameson on the screen.

The fans were therefore surprised to see Simmons play a different version of the character in the scene in the mid-credits of Spider-Man: far from home. In his brief appearance, Jameson announced the news of the secret identity of Spider-Man. And, in an instant, the entire series has changed.

Some fans have complained that Spider-Man in the MCU was too narrowly defined by its relationship to the Iron Man Robert Downey Jr., But the sudden appearance of Jameson could be the catalyst that drives Peter Parker to fend alone. In fact, the role of Simmons could have a huge impact.

The MCU is committed to the future of the character

Bring Simmons in the role of Jameson could be the way for the MCU to carry out, within a multiverse. After all, the series is headed in this direction. And the addition of the director of Spider-Man, Sam Raimi – that lead to the suite of Doctor Strange focuses on the multiverse – seems to confirm this.

But most of the strings in the multiverse, Jameson appears to serve as a connective tissue between the MCU and the Marvel movies of Sony. The studio retains the rights to the films of other characters from Spider-Man and has started his own Marvel universe.

In a recent interview with Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM, Simmons confirms that he has already filmed his next appearance MCU. This is going to be, probably, one of the film Marvel from Sony. After all, the studio pushed Venom: there is a Butcher and However to the year 2021 outputs a result of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

JJJ will be the enemy of Spider-Man?

In addition, Simmons has confirmed that it has a third role as Jameson in the works. Given the new character of Spider-Man: far from home, this will almost certainly be its result. What fans do not know is the extent of the role that Jameson is going to play in the future of the MCU Spider-Man.

In the comics, the character becomes a growing threat to the wallcrawler. It may be that the MCU, it will be saved as a cameo. Or it could be that Simmons will sink in a supporting role juicy. Given the central role that fans have come to expect of Spider-Man in the MCU, a rivalry more important to Jameson might be an angle to explore.