Spider-Man : The enormous success of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) may be a danger to other projects in the Spider-Verse ?

At the time of the success of PoisonSony Pictures has given the green light to director Gina Prince-Bythewood for a film about two heroes of the universe of Spider-Man, Black Cat and Silver Sable. But since then, the project has been seemingly abandoned by the studios… So that the future of this long film is more than uncertainthe filmmaker has been given to the topic in an interview with GamesRadar+ : “my honest answer is that I don’t know“she indicates. “I really like these characters, I loved the get together“. But surprise, surprise, the culprit of the stalling of the film will be the Peter Parker of Tom Hollandtoo popular : “I said to myself that I had found a very good, very organic, to reunite the two. This world is changing a lot due to the success of the Spider-Man movies“.

Gina Prince-Bythewood follows : "the question is, we can really make these movies if Spider-Man isn't there ? Should at least have a small role ? It is always the question. It took Me two years of absence [lapelículadeNetflix[lefilmNetflix[lapelículadeNetflix[lefilmNetflixThe Old Guard], so once this project will be released, I hope it is a success, and then I will definitely be back to talk with them about it". A surprising statement, when you look at the success of his first film derived from the Spider-Verse, Poison, which has received about $ 850 million at the box office ! However, it is true that he is a villain-known, and are intrinsically linked to Peter Parker, that is not the case of the two heroines up, Black Cat and Silver Sable. Hopefully, however, that the popularity of the man-spider does not condemn his colleagues…