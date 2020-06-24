Spider-Man, the Euphoria, she sees them again in his way!!!

Famous for his roles in the Euphoria and Spider-Man, Zendaya unanimous support of the public. The actress looks back on his way.

From the top of its 23 years, Zendaya shows an incredible career, marked in particular by their roles in Spider-Man and The euphoria. The american actress then made a point on your route. MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z !

Famous for his role in the hit series Euphoria, Zendaya plays the role of a ado introverteddescending gradually into the drug.

A performance appreciated by the public, that the emotional power emerges from a the proximity with the reality…

Recently, the actress of 23 years of age, had therefore made the point in his unusual career by the side of the very famous MJ Rodriguez.

“The street is of course very different from mebut there is something that makes me recognize myself in him.”

“I had the impression of fall into the character. I’m sure you can understand.”

“This feeling, when a character becomes a bit like your sister or your best friend. I want to the Street as someone of my environment.”

Zendaya: of Disney Channel to The euphoriaan atypical

In the Face of MJ Rodriguez, Zendaya has spoken with an open heart. The actress of 23 years trust and reveals then its counterpart.

“I was doing Disney Channel for a long time. I started when I was 13 years old. At the age of 17, I understood better what I wanted.”

“Very often in this industry, it is necessary to be aware of your power, and don’t sell yourself short “.

“It’s a little bit like this the thing cheesy to know what one is worth. Know what you can bring in “.

But Zendaya did not stop there. Then she spoke of her desire to become a producer.

“I wanted the title of producer when I was younger, because I wanted to learn what it was to be all of these things behind the scenes“.

One thing is for sure, Zendaya has not finished to surprise the large audience.

