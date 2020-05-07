Spider-Man : the Spider-Verse has an official title (and ridiculous) – News Film

Originality pays sometimes… but the name chosen by Sony proves that it can also be planted.

Marvel has made in the ease of its Marvel Cinematic Universe, or MCU for friends. The universe cinematic DC has never formalized the name that the media and the fans assigned him, but everyone (or almost) means to call the DCEU abbreviation for DC Extended Universe. Nothing too fun in these names, but a will be visible (either on the part of studios or fans/critics/media) : speak with precision and conciseness the universe to which they refer (the purpose of a name eventually).

Opening a field of possible huge with Venom, Sony has made known its ambition to develop its universe extended well to himmade of spider webs launched by Tom Holland (after his job at Marvel, the actor should be returned to the stables Sony to continue swinging in the air) and super-villains from the universe of Spider-Man (such as However which should integrate the universe with his film of the same name However).

With the return to more or less close to the son prodigy of the house (Tom Holland), Sony will be able to pass the higher speed to its “Spider-Verse”. To prepare the ground it was necessary, therefore, that the studio is a name to its universe, an acronym, and even, history to enter into the courts of the great. In all simplicity, Sony has just baptized on the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters. Or SPUMC for the flemmards.

It is IGN the studio has confirmed that name, already in use by 2019 in the program of Sony.

In addition to the fact that this name seems much too long, impossible not to see, oh, so Sony has used the mark Marvel to surf on his success and register in a story adjacent to the one of the Avengers. It might be clever, if the result had not been so… grotesque.

Finally, whatever it is, it is the will of the studios, and nobody can do nothing more to this name. You can expect to see flourish in the SPUMC by ci, and the SPUMC by there as soon as productions will be able to resume… and in ten years, this name will shock most certainly a person so much to do right now.

