Spider-Man : the star of Netflix is very happy not to have had the role of the News Series

Asa Butterfield was part of a group of young actors to become the man-spider in the MCU.

In 2015, Tom Holland made his first appearance in the famous blue and red outfit, in Captain America : Civil War. After two films, the actor Andrew Garfield, was shooting his bow, and Marvel was looking for a new iteration of the super-hero in the MCU of your agreement with Sony, holder of the rights of man-spider. Several actors are in turn announced that among the young Asa Butterfield, who had shone in Hugo Cabret, The Strategy Of Ender or the heartbreaking story of the Boy with the striped pajamas.

Finally, the british actor has not had the role. After that little by little changes in arachnid, he is the head of poster in several movies, such as A World between us and Miss Peregrine and the children in particular to his triumph on Netflix starting in 2019, in the series Sex Education. He plays Otis, a teenager a little loser who lives with the mother, sex therapist and becomes, despite himself, the psychologist’s hidden all of his comrades went up to him to confide their disappointments in love and sex.

Asa Butterfield, super-hero of the Generation Z

In two seasons, the series has become a genuine phenomenon in pop, with a mix of colorful characters, a sense of humor endearing and the dose of sexual education that is still lacking in most western schools. Finally, the actor does not regret his casting messed with the team in the MCU. During a conversation with the magazine Colliderthe young brit is back in the cast was lost and what he felt in that moment :

“Once in a while, this is not paper, and this scenario that you love, and you put all of your soul and your heart and soul into it and do not understand. It is difficult and it is the shit, but often I realize that something even better is happening to us in the end. And so, in the case of Spider-Man, the fell in Sex Education, because I would not have been able to do the two things at the same time.”

Thank you, Jon Watts, therefore, as without their choice, Netflix would have been able to be deprived of her charm, bumbling Otis.

And if Tom Holland wanted to follow the courses of sex education in Moordale ?

On the other hand, Asa Butterfield is also entrusted with the performance of Tom Holland as Spider-Man, as well as his way of putting in perspective the fact that a very lucrative and prolific that it passes under the nose :

“Sometimes, simply, not the person with which the director and producers are looking for and this is not your fault. This is something that I have learned with time and that helps me to move on to other things. Because in the end, Tom has done something impressive with Peter, he has a different way of living in it and I think it works very well with the universe. I don’t think that would have been able to, so I think all is well that ends well in the end.”

In an alternate reality, it does not seem obvious to imagine an Asa Butterfield fan of the weight room to become Spider-Man. His small side of the losers might be able to remember the man-spider, Tobey Maguire.

During his audition for Spider-Man, Asa Butterfield didn’t know what to do with their 10 fingers

Season 2 of Sex Education it is available on Netflix starting January 2020 (you can find our review here), and the third salvo of episodes is expected that the current 2021. For the moment, the filming of the series is always interrupted due to the pandemic of Covid-19.

Tom Holland, meanwhile, will soon be the poster of the third movie of your trilogy Spider-Manthe broadcast is scheduled for November 2021. In the meantime, it is expected that in the The Chaos Walking Doug Liman, as well as the thriller The Devil All the Timedirected by Antonio Campos, and could land on Netflix by the end of 2020.

In what parallel reality would have been to miss THAT ?