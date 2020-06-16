Spider-Man : the writer of the movie Sam Raimi wanted a sequel to the tragic to the Star Wars Movie News

After you enter the first Spider-ManDavid Koepp was supposed to be in charge of the two suites, with new villains and a very dark program.

Even if the pandemic Covid-19 delayed outputs Howeverand Poison : let there be Carnage, Sony continues to expand its Spider-Verse (or as no one calls it, Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters) by mining its catalogue of super-heroes and super-villains linked to the Weaver of Marvel. But unlike the Symbiote, the characters are less known to the general public, such as Silk, Kraven the Hunter, Silver Sable or Black Cat, can be introduced in the upcoming movies, in the lineage of Daniel Espinosa has been used by Jared Leto.

The past month of may, fans have learned that S. J. Clarkson would be in charge ofan upcoming spin-off female, probably focused on Cassandra Webb alias Madame Weba combination atypical of the man-spider is presented under the guise of an old woman, blind and paralysed, with telepathic powers. In other words, a female character, away from Aunt May, Mary Jane or Gwen Stacy, the three women present in the film of adventures of Peter Parker in Sam Raimi has been delivered to the front of the stage in his trilogy.

Bryce Dallas Howard in the role of Gwen Stacy

And if Gwen Stacy, camped by Bryce Dallas Howard, has had a minor role in the Spider-Man 3, the character could have a great importance in the course of the super-hero if David Koepp had written the three films. The co-writer of Jurassic Park and Mission : Impossible it is the responsible of the story of the first film, with an idea for a trilogy in mind that not materialized, replaced by Alvin Sargent with, among others, the participation of Koepp.

During a recent interview with Colliderthe writer who has just announced his retirement fromIndiana Jones 5gave more clarification on what he had planned for the other two films of Sam Raimi :

“Basically [mon idée pour la trilogie] was to tell the story of Gwen Stacey/Harry Osborne, but I have just distributed differently. I wanted Gwen dead in the middle of the second movie, because it follows something of the pattern of The Empire strikes back, and I have had different types bad that I wanted to use. It was just a different way to tell this story.”

If you have not specified what super-villains that was, the writer had an idea closest to the film The Amazing Spider-Man with Andrew Garfield in the locker room, where Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) has taken a very important role in the first panel, and The Amazing Spider-Man : The Fate of a hero. Keopp would have been able to again confront the super heroes and his vision of the story in the second installment of Marc Webb that he had initiated conversations before retiring :

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man : The Fate of a hero

“There was a time, there are seven or eight years ago, when I was going to come back for the other two Spider-Man movies, after the first The Amazing Spider-Man. For the first Spider-Man, I planned what I thought the first three movies should be […]. I was not able to continue with the writing of the Spider-Man movies [de Sam Raimi].

I was so excited to get back and try to finish the story that I had begun to say in the first movie, and as we were at the point that we agree on what I would do, I took all my old stuff, and I started to sketch out the general lines of these two movies, but I said to myself : “Dude, the moment has passed. The time was really invested in this, it was ten years ago, and it is useless to try to recreate this feeling.” So I dropped it.”

In the end, the ice cream reception from the critics The Amazing Spider-Man 2 had because of its sequels, but the character has found a second wind in the MCU-Disney and in the skin of Tom Holland, before spider-man returns home to Sony to join the Spider-Verse that looks forward.

Meanwhile, our record to know what could be seen as the Spider-Verse, Sony is there.