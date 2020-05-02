Spider-Man (Tom Holland) rehab of Instagram: “I cared more about my life on Instagram than my real life”

On the screen, Tom Holland has made a Spider-Man highly connected on the social networks. But in the city, you just decided to make a pause with Instagram. “It had taken control of my life, it obsessed me, he said to E ! News.

“I wondered : ‘How many likes have I received ?’ or ‘What is said about my photo ?’ But also who did this or that ? I was more focused on my life on Instagram than on my real life. Now that I’ve made a step aside and I’m focusing on Tom and his future – I am talking about myself in the third person, I give the impression of being such a moron, but you know what it is, I’m working on myself, I feel great.” To meditate.