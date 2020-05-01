Spider-Man : Tom Holland tells the story of how he saved the franchise when he was drunk – Actus Ciné

If we knew that Tom Holland had played an important role in the negotiations between Sony and Disney when the future of Spider-Man was uncertain in the MCU, the actor revealed the details, rather fun of his discussion with Bob Iger.

It was the soap opera of the summer : the possible exit route of Spider-Man in the MCU. After many negotiations, an agreement has finally been reached between Sony and Disney, and Tom Holland has played an important role in these discussions, particularly with the boss of Disney. The actor is back on this story during the show Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed a story that is quite amusing about the turn of events.

Spider-Man 3 : how Tom Holland has saved the film

He was first assigned : “We were at the D23 when the info is gone and I was obviously devastated. It was horrible. I asked if I could have the email address of Bob Iger because I just wanted to say ‘Thank you, these last five years of my life have been incredible. Thank you greatly changed my life and I hope that we can work together again in the future.’ I sent this e-mail and Bob Iger I immediately replied to tell me that he wanted to call me and ask me my availability.”

A few days later, Tom Holland was in a bar with his family in his hometown playing a quiz. And this is with three pints in the nose and an empty stomach that the actor has responded to Bob Iger when he chose that exact moment to call. It is, therefore, a Tom Holland quite drunk, who discussed the future of Spider-Man within the MCU. The actor even confessed that he had cried on the phone : “it was very moving because I felt that it was the end”. It is therefore thanks to Tom Holland, very invested in the character of Peter Parker, as Spider-Man has kept his place warm in the MCU and that the third part will be released in the cinema on 14 July 2021.

