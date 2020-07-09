Spider-Man : Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, what is the best version of the hero in the film ?

The best villains

The Spider-Man Tobey Maguire is 1 ugly more than 4. Between a Green Goblin straight out of an episode of Power Rangersa man of sand is quite flat and a Poison is ridiculous, it is not varnished in the term of the opponents. Fortunately, the Doctor Octopus is there, and gives us epic battles, sequences memorable (the scene in the hospital how horror film is perfect), and a sub-text exciting through this duality. However, not being sufficient to convince us.

On the side of the Spider-Man of Tom Holland, is a true misery. Where the hero goes to confront Thanos with the Avengers, who is content in his films in a solo fight against a guy almost retired disguised in a suit of a Vulture far from being impressive, and is manipulated by a geek with drones. So yes, it is nice to follow, but for the next show we will go back.

It is still more than that of Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield. Not going to hide, the villains that can be found are far from being perfect – they are even a little bit of a hole with less depth vis-à-vis those of Tobey Maguire. So why the preference to the safe values of the other series ? Simply because of the fair, the fights and the problems with The Lizard, Electro, the green Goblin and Rhino are very cool. A film of super-hero, is also the action scenes badass and epic. And for once, it is fairly well-served with him.

Verdict : Andrew Garfield