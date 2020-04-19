Spider-Man, Venom, However : The universe Sony copy-t-he the model of the DCEU or the MCU ?

The DCEU, the MCU, the SUMC of Sony Pictures… so Many universe fictional super-hero who has invaded the cinemas in recent years, they are already well established or expanding rapidly. If the world of Marvel is old a decade ago and more than twenty movies, one of DC Comics and Warner Bros., on the other hand, has never really managed to take off. As for the X-Men from Fox (which now belong to Disney), they have certainly known an existence long and fruitful on the big screen, but have never shared the screen with other franchises. However, this will be the case in the near future, when they will be integrated into the MCU by the House of Ideas. At present, the most promising and intriguing universe of super-heroes is that of Sony Pictures, the Sony s Universe of Marvel Characters.

Venom

Given that it is still at a preliminary stage, we wonder what model it will copy in the future : the DCEU or the MCU ? Today, it has few characters, including two anti-heroes, Venom, and However (the second is not even yet appeared on the screen…) and a super-hero, Spider-Man, which is also part of the MCU. For the moment, there is no connection proven between these protagonists, but the rumors that the SUMC and the MCU will be linked by Peter Parker (Tom Holland) cannot be ignored. This would imply that Sony Pictures would have a tendency to be based on the example of Marvel studios rather than the Warner Bros. Not to mention that they also prefer to introduce their heroes one by one, each at the head of his own franchise, rather than to initiate a cross-over from the beginning.

Spider-Man

A maneuver that is reminiscent of Marvel Studios. Before that fans will not discover in 2012 the team of the Avengers to the full, they had previously made acquaintance with its members (Thor, Iron Man, Hulk and Captain America) in their sagas solo. As for Hawkeye and Black Widow, they had already appeared in the MCU. By taking the time to introduce each of her characters to the public, Sony Pictures follows this same guideline. In other words, don’t expect the less cross-over in a few years ! All that for the moment, Spider-Man is the only super-hero of their universe : they must at least wait for the film, solo Solo, the equivalent of Nicky Fury, and Spider-Woman, before producing a choral film. Do not wait, therefore, no cross-over before 2022 or 2023 (if not more, because of the delays related to the Covid-19 !).