Spider-Man : what is the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters ?

With Batman, it is the super-hero who had the right to more movies, and for good reason. Shared between Sony and Marvel, Spider-Man is already three of the interpreters, and will therefore have the right to his own universe, in the name is a bit complicated to remember…

Since 2002 and the first instalment of the great franchise of Sam Raimi, Spider-Man has already been the star of seven films, to which must be added his participation in productions Marvel (Captain America : Civil Warthe last two Avengers), the very good animated film Into The Spider-Verseand even an incredible game on PS4, Marvel’s Spider-Manthat could be the beginning of a saga game…

Even if it is normal for him, Spider-Man has, therefore, established a huge canvas in less than 20 years. To the point they now have the right to his own universe. Because it has not always been easy to find on the history of the spider nice neighborhood. In effect, the rights for the adventures film the hero created by Stan Lee, have been sold by Marvel to Sony, which has developed the trilogy became a cult with Tobey Maguire, between 2002 and 2007. In 2012, a quadrilogie The Amazing Spider-Manwith Andrew Garfield, was launched, but is interrupted after the failure of the second component, in 2014. Finally, an agreement is reached between Sony and Marvel, and Spider-Man can integrate the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2017, the history of come out and play with his pals Iron Man, Captain America, Black Panther, and all of the company’s costume…

Since, in the guise of Tom Holland, therefore we have been able to find Spider-Man in success Homecoming and Far From Home, as well as in Captain America : Civil War and the last two Avengers. If these fims are signed Marvel, Spidey, however, remains property of Sony, which continues in parallel to develop its universe. It is thus that in 2018 is released too under-estimated Venom, worn by Tom Hardy. A film centered on an enemy of Spider-Man, and is the first of a long list ! In 2021, so it will surely have Venom in Venom 2without doubt with Carnage (played by Woody Harrelson) at her side, and very possibly with an appearance of… Spider-Man !

Spider-man against Venom, Carnage, However, and the other ?

Howevera villain like a vampire, will be played by Jared Leto, and will arrive at the cinema in 2021 also. There is thus a whole universe around Spider-Man, which is being developed, and it was necessary to find him a name. After all, Marvel has the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with already 24 films that are all related, and DC Comics the DCEU, with four films not very well related between them, and now movies that focus on one hero at a time. Then for Spidey, it is now necessary to talk about the… Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters. Easy to remember, non ?

If we translate this in the language of Jean-Jacques Goldman, this gives “The universe Sony Pictures the characters in Marvel”. Basically, how Sony plays with characters from the comics Marvel. And there is of what to do ! A third film Spider-Man with Tom Holland is already in preparation, and having regard to the age of the actor (23 years old), the story can last a long time. Wouldn’t it be great, for once, to see Peter Parker become more old ? The animated film Into the Spider-Verse is also part of this universe, and should also have the right to be continued in 2022. And then there therefore these films devoted to the villains, whose potential seems almost unlimited. Especially as we could see that it wasn’t joking, either at the level of the casting, and that all of these villains could very well intersect…

In the new movies Spider-Manit has not yet seen the Doctor Octopus, The Green Goblin, Electro, Doctor Fatalis, The Scourge, The Lizard, The Man-Sable, Kraven the Hunter, Lizard, Rhino… in Short, they are ultra-numerous, more or less charismatic, and can enable the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, or SPUMC to intimate, to register comfortably in the duration…

All these villains should, therefore, give a hard time to Peter Parker ! You can also find Spider-Man in the trilogy of Sam Raimi, the two The Amazing Spider-Man, Into The Spider-Verse and Spider-Man : Homecoming thanks to VOD services at SFR. The best way to get a good canvas !

Sources : Journal du Geek, Nerdist