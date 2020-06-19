Spider-Man : why the vision of James Cameron, which was never seen in the times – News of Film

The trilogy Spider-Man allowed the superhero to get a place in the movies, but James Cameron would have been able to hit even harder with its adaptation.

If Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland have all donned the blue suit and the red of the Weaver of Marvel, each one has managed to bring a uniqueness to the character, the super-hero reasonable Maguire in the Spidey most intelligent of Garfield, by means of a Peter Parker more comical to the Netherlands. But among all the adaptations of the teenage mutant comics on the big screen, was not that of James Cameron, that we will never see, despite the fact that she would have been able to go against the grain productions super-heroic with a tone more dark and serious.

Tobey Maguire in the costume of Spider-Man

The filmmaker had to make a movie of Spider-Man in the 1990sand if several ideas have been advanced as to the presence of Electro and sandman as villains or the casting of Leonardo DiCaprio in the main role, the movie has never seen the light of day due to rights issues and Cameron is gone to realize Titanic (suffice it to say that he has not lost in the change), leaving the way open to films from Raimi. During a recent interview with IGNscreenwriter David Koepp (who is recently back in the two suites that they have not written to), explained how the treatment of 45 pages of Cameron was impressed by his avant-garde, but also influenced, in particular, in the choice of launchers canvas :

“I had my own ideas about what should be the movie because I was a fan of Spider-Man when I was a child and young adult. But his vision was so bad. Jesus took Peter, seriously as a character, and he considered seriously the films of super-heroes as a genre in its own right. We had never seen before.”

Tom Holland in Spider-Man : the Return home

“That was in 2000 or 2001 that I started writing [Spider-Man] and it had not been a good superhero movie since maybe the second Batman. X-Men has not been released yet. What has happened, I believe that when we were in the process of turning. There are very good ideas in it [dans le traitement de Cameron]. I like the launcher, canvas organic, some have enjoyed and others not, but it was her idea and I’ve had the pleasure of using.”

Unlike its two other counterparts that have been manufactured, the Spider-Man directorEvil Dead in reality, it has the particularity of possessing launchers, organic bedding, of which the filaments it manages directly (not that it hurt, apparently) after the bite. This change, seen as a blasphemy to many fans at the time, has had a great influence on the character, especially in Spider-Man 2 when Peter gradually loses his super powers.

Today, the current Spider-Man camped by Tom Holland in the MCU (before the character returns home to Sony) has returned to the inventiveness and genius of the character (but not the serious side of Cameron), in particular in Spider-Man : Far from Home and we hope that in the next Spider-Man 3 he waited for the 27 October 2021 after their deferment.