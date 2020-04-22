“Spike Lee wants me to play as loudly as possible”

Serena Williams is the tennis player the most titled outside of his sport. The champion of Slam 23 times, has contributed much to the growth of women’s tennis in the new millennium, but his hopes of winning another major are decreasing.

Win nearly $ 29 million in prizes and endorsements, Williams was the female athlete the best paid in 2016. She repeated this feat in 2017 then that she was the only woman on the Forbes list of the 100 athletes with the best paid with $ 27 million in prizes and endorsements .

The american film director Spike Lee is presented each year at the US Open, he is sitting at the Arthur Ashe stadium in Flushing Meadows, and always encourages Serena. The two renowned personalities of United States are good friends, they are in contact for a long time.

“I have known Spike for many years. We dine always. He has a house in the street of mine in Palm Beach, ” said Serena Williams. “I sometimes go there and we have dinner. We play tennis together.

It is super intense. He wants that I play as loudly as possible. I’m like, Spike, are you sure? I mean, come on. He’s a great person. I love his children. We all agree. He loves the debates. Every time we are at dinner, he is looking for a debate.

You must join and choose. I always try to choose the opposite side so that it is only a debate. But it is fun. I love it. This is what I want to do, and it is for this reason that I want to remember. This is not what I am doing here, but how I can inspire people outside the field, “ – said the former number 1 in the world.