Spinning Back Clicks: Where will the UFC here?

Welcome to “Spinning Back Clicks”, the weekly MMA Junkie that presents the greatest subjects of mixed martial arts. In this week’s episode, John Morgan, “Gorgeous George” and “Goze” break down what might look like the calendar to come to the UFC once the promotion back in action.

VIEW THE COURSE

Khabib Nurmagomedov has recently alluded to a potential return to action in September. If he is right, what do you want to see happen in the light division of the UFC in the meantime? Tony Ferguson should he wait or should he fight Justin Gaethje between the two? And that is Conor McGregor?

Jose Aldo was supposed to challenge Henry Cejudo for the title of bantamweight UFC before that the travel ban is not the excluded, how much Dominick Cruz has agreed to intervene. With the calendar currently in abeyance, the UFC has options, so who should fight Cejudo ?

With the UFC 249 disposed of, most of the discussions focused on Nurmagomedov against Ferguson. But apart from that, what other fights should stay together when the cards are reprogrammed?

Most of the major sports leagues are currently considering to return without an audience. The UFC has held an event closed to the public in Brazil, but what impact will have several months of shows like this one on the sport?

It may seem quite impossible to predict, but to respond to the big question in the minds of all the world: when will we see another event of UFC live, and where will he be?

For answers to all these questions, watch episode 24 of “Spinning Back “Clicks” above.

.