[Spoiler] Wins season 18

Although The Voice has finished the season 18 on Tuesday with a Final Five instead of his usual Final Four, on the basis of your vote in the polls that followed the summary of Monday, there were really only two competitors vying for the victory: Thunderstorm Artis Team Nick Jonas and Todd Tilghman team Blake Shelton.

The first, we seemed to all agree, is a true artist, a stylist song that uses his pipes as a painter does his brushes. This last, I think we also agreed, is a singer of swell whose sincerity gives him an unexpected advantage. Which of them emerged victorious? It is better to complete your Kelly Clarkson Wine Goblet ™, because before we answer this question, we have about 100 performances to review. Starting with…

Hum, all the world, “let my love open the door” | The competitors and coaches, past and present (CeeLo Green, Shakira, Bebe Rexha of The Comeback Stage) started the show with a reprise animated classic Pete Townshend who, honestly, sounded better than she had the right. I know that we complain a lot of the sound of the show, but it was damn good. (Also, how the lighting of Shakira was there any wonder?)

John Legend, “Theme From Cheers” | During a segment at Happy Hour – cups, all of you! – the winner of the VEGOTSMA has provided us with a version of melodious and melodious of “Where Everybody Knows Your Name” that has changed the words to reflect the strange circumstances and strange season 18.

Jonas Brothers Feat. Karol G, “X” | First of all, nice graphics – mobile phones dancing! Secondly, the heat! The chance to resist this worm ear were just about as bad as the chance to resist an offer to fill your cup with wine. (Or is it just me? Uh Kelly?)

Duet with coach

Todd Tilghman and Blake Shelton, “Authority Song” – Todd’s Grade: A | Maybe it is just the cup that speaks, but I think I prefer, in fact, the hoarse voice of Todd in her trainer superstar in their team-John Cougar Mellencamp. At this point, I’m can not even be mad if Todd beats Thunderstorm. Finally, not too crazy, anyway. I mean, the guy is good!

John Legend, “Conversations in the dark / me whole” | Giving a mini-concert in remote impromptu to members of the staff of the medical Center St. Francis, John sounded like… well, his family name. No surprise there, huh? I wonder, however, why doctors and nurses would not have been able to have the head office for representation. Had they not been quite standing?

Lady Antebellum, “Champagne Night” | Technically, it is a night on the red wine. Nevertheless, the stars of the country have packed a lot of noise in their tube chopped to Songland and delivered a performance that really did not look like a snapping fun.

Duet with coach

Thunderstorm Artis and Nick Jonas, “You’ll be in my heart” – Storm, category: B | Hmm… creative as it could have been to rearrange dramatically to the theme song Tarzan Phil Collins, it was not really used Thunderstorm terribly well. His hoarse voice ends up being a bit drowned by the rhythm section.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, “Nobody but you” | I guess I should expect that the two singers as talented as these lovebirds sound very well together. But I was once again taken aback by this reminder that, although it is a little bit country, a lotta, she is a bit rock’n’roll, they marry like peanut butter and chocolate. (Once again, however, why the staff of the food bank for which they sang was it defend?)

Duet with coach

CammWess and John Legend, “Rocketman” – CammWess ‘Grade: A- | Ooo, from the first note, I said to myself: “Now, this is the CammWess who could win the show! “His voice was so rich, it could be a frosting scary! And it has demonstrated better control than the one he had Monday night – or it may be that it is stayed closer to the melody of Elton John than Prince on “Purple Rain”. In any case, this sent me into orbit. (See what I did there?)

Kelly Clarkson, “I will defy” | Mention of merit: the new single from Kelly was great in the six languages in which she sang. When she finished, Carson Daly has cracked: “I got a C + in Spanish; we have all shown up there. “Hey, Carson was a real joke!

Duet with coach

Toneisha Harris and Blake Shelton, “Don’t Stop” – Toneisha’s Grade: A | Seriously – is there something that Toneisha can’t sing beautifully? Here, the hoses powerful were passing through the old gold gold Fleetwood Mac like a freight train in a tunnel. And to be clear, a freight train that sounded sublime, not just, like, you know, a train. I only hope that his single origin had so much energy.

Duet with coach

Micah Iverson and Kelly Clarkson, “I run to you” – Note from Micah: B + | Micah launched the number with a note that was reminiscent of Chris Isaak – where hid it for the entire season?!? As its cover of Lady Antebellum and Kelly went on, he wilted and sometimes as a singer nice for his coach. But when you could hear it, his performance was in fact one of his strongest of the season. It may be that the country-pop would have had to be his way from the beginning.

The familiar faces of Buncha whole, “What the world needs now is love” | Competitors recent and less recent, of which Kevin Farris, Lauren Duski, Jacob Maxwell, Alexa Cappelli, Jake Hoot, Mike Jerel, Ricky Duran and Britton Buchanan have joined forces for an interpretation of the ballad beloved, which was made approximately 1 000 times more perfect by the adorabilité of moppets class music of Kevin.

Nick Jonas, “Until we meet again” | If someone didn’t know previously was that the new coach on the block has a falsetto for the ages they do now. Soulful as hell.

Bon Jovi, “Without limits” | Fucking shit, how long have I not seen Jon Bon Jovi? It is as gray as Meryl Streep in The Devil wears out Prada! In areas that are not related, if the new single of guy is not a soundtrack, it should be; it was made for a montage.

And at the moment of truth…

Fifth place

Micah Iverson (team Kelly)

Fourth place

CammWess (legend team)

Finalists

Thunderstorm Artis (Team Nick) and Toneisha Harris (Team Blake)

Winner of the season 18

Todd Tilghman (team Blake)

So, are you satisfied with the result? Surprised? Ring in the comments below after you have assessed the season as a whole.Answer our survey

