SPOILERS of The New Mutants reveals who is the true villain

The New Mutants was the last film FOX on Marvel characters, but for the moment, we don’t know when and where we can see it.

The case of The new mutants it is quite curious. It has been delayed several times and they were able to shoot new scenes because the directors of FOX have found it quite terrifying. Then, Disney came in and left the original version of the director. He has fixed the day of the first, and it seemed that we could finally see it, but because of the global pandemic caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19), it was again delayed, and for the moment, they have not set a date. During this time, we learn more details about the plot.

Some spoilers for The New Mutants have revealed that a hero is responsible for the villains of the film. Illyana Rasputin (Anya Taylor-Joy), and Danielle Moonstar (Blu Hunt) meet a bear demon at a given time. But, the powers of Illyana eventually summon the Smiley Men, the terrible villains that pursue the children. Dig into their past will bring these spectra to be scary and now they will have to escape inside of the hospital.

The rest of the team included Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams), Sunspot (Henry Zaga), Cannonball (Charlie Heaton). All will have to get used to their powers in a secret facility while the Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga) monitors their progress. If this was not enough to be weird. The images in the film show that the children could also interact with Limbo in the film. Especially the magic is seen entering the portal, but Moonstar will also be in the other realm fighting the great bear demon.

The work of visual effects is described as follows:

“The supervisor of visual effects of New Mutants, Olivier Dumont, has created the illusion of super-heroes and supernatural, working with teams of Method Studios, DNEG, Zero VFX, MPC and Cantina Creative. The supervisor of the special effects Mark Hawker has provided gags and practical accessories of action to support the more realistic approach of the director. “

Hopefully we will know soon when the film the New Mutants will be released and if it will be released in cinemas or direct-to-Disney +.

