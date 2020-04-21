CELEBRITIES Sport – Coronavirus: Direct – Tom Brady prayed to go home – News Sports: Other By Zach Shipman - 37

var hasErrors = false;

var emailRegObj = /^([a-zA-Z0-9_.-])+@([a-zA-Z0-9_.-])+.([a-zA-Z])+([a-zA-Z])+/;

$("#commentError_email").hide(); $("#commentError_password").hide();

if(emailRegObj.test(fbFormN_email) == false){ $("#commentError_email").show(); hasErrors = true; }

if (!hasErrors) {

//$("#commentsForm_send").attr("disabled", "true"); //$("#commentsForm_send_noFb").attr("disabled", "true"); //save_form_to_cookie('comment_form_input');

jQuery.ajax({ type: "POST", dataType: "json", cache: false, url: "/community/talkback_ajax.html", async: true, data: "action=talkback_login_email&email="+encodeURIComponent(fbFormN_email)+"&customer_id="+fbForm_customerId+"&password="+encodeURIComponent(fbFormN_password), error: function(){

}, success: function(data){ //$("#commentLogin").hide(); //$("#fbForm_message").hide(); //$("#fbForm_message_count_class").hide(); //$("#commentError_message").hide(); //$("#commentInfo_Fb").hide(); //$("#commentsForm_send").hide(); //$("#fbCommentPublishCheckbox").hide(); //$("#commentsForm_send_noFb").hide();

if (data.code == 2) { $('.commentFBlogin').hide(); $('#comment_login_form').hide(); $("#change_phonenumber").show(); setMessageBox(data.message, data.addclass); } else { $("#change_phonenumber").hide(); //$("#commentInfo_noFb").show(); //$("#commentLoggedInEmail").text(data.message); setMessageBox(data.message, data.addclass); $("#commentLoggedInEmail").show(); if ('user' in data) { auto_login_email(data); } } } }); } }

/////////////////////////////////////////////////// function commentsForm_phone_change() { var fbFormN_email_phone_chnage = $.trim($("#fbFormN_email_phone_chnage").val()); var fbFormN_telephone_change = $.trim($("#fbFormN_telephone_change").val()); var fbFormN_password_phone_chnage = $.trim($("#fbFormN_password_phone_chnage").val()); var fbForm_customerId = $.trim($("#fbForm_customerId").val());

jQuery.ajax({ type: "POST", dataType: "json", cache: false, url: "/community/talkback_ajax.html", async: true, data: "action=talkback_phone_change&email="+encodeURIComponent(fbFormN_email_phone_chnage)+"&customer_id="+fbForm_customerId+"&password="+encodeURIComponent(fbFormN_password_phone_chnage)+"&telephone="+encodeURIComponent(fbFormN_telephone_change), error: function(){ }, success: function(data){ if (data.code == 1) { $("#commentError_email_phone_chnage").hide(); $("#fbFormN_email_phone_chnage").hide(); $("#commentError_telephone_change").hide(); $("#fbFormN_telephone_change").hide(); $("#commentError_password_phone_chnage").hide(); $("#fbFormN_password_phone_chnage").hide(); $("#commentsForm_sms_change_veryfy").hide();

$("#fbFormN_sms_change_Ver").show(); $("#commentsForm_sms_send_change_veryfy").show();

setMessageBox(data.message, data.addclass); } else { setMessageBox(data.message, data.addclass); } } }); }

///////////////////////////////////////////////////

function comments_modifyForm_phone_change() {

var fbFormN_email_phone_chnage = $.trim($("#fbFormN_email_phone_chnage").val()); var fbFormN_telephone_change = $.trim($("#fbFormN_telephone_change").val()); var fbFormN_password_phone_chnage = $.trim($("#fbFormN_password_phone_chnage").val()); var fbForm_customerId = $.trim($("#fbForm_customerId").val());

jQuery.ajax({ type: "POST", dataType: "json", cache: false, url: "/community/talkback_ajax.html", async: true, data: "action=talkback_phone_change&email="+encodeURIComponent(fbFormN_email_phone_chnage)+"&customer_id="+fbForm_customerId+"&password="+encodeURIComponent(fbFormN_password_phone_chnage)+"&telephone="+encodeURIComponent(fbFormN_telephone_change), error: function(){ }, success: function(data){ if (data.code == 1) { $("#commentError_email_phone_chnage").hide(); $("#fbFormN_email_phone_chnage").hide(); $("#commentError_telephone_change").hide(); $("#fbFormN_telephone_change").hide(); $("#commentError_password_phone_chnage").hide(); $("#fbFormN_password_phone_chnage").hide(); $("#commentsForm_sms_change_veryfy").hide();

$("#fbFormN_sms_change_Ver").show(); $("#commentsForm_sms_send_change_veryfy").show();

setMessageBox(data.message, data.addclass); } else { setMessageBox(data.message, data.addclass); } } }); }

/////////////////////////////////////////////////// function commentsForm_phone_change_sms_verify() { var fbFormN_email_phone_chnage = $.trim($("#fbFormN_email_phone_chnage").val()); var fbFormN_telephone_change = $.trim($("#fbFormN_telephone_change").val()); var fbFormN_password_phone_chnage = $.trim($("#fbFormN_password_phone_chnage").val()); var fbFormN_sms_change_Ver = $.trim($("#fbFormN_sms_change_Ver").val()); var fbForm_customerId = $.trim($("#fbForm_customerId").val());

jQuery.ajax({ type: "POST", dataType: "json", cache: false, url: "/community/talkback_ajax.html", async: true, data: "action=talkback_phone_change_sms_verify&email="+encodeURIComponent(fbFormN_email_phone_chnage)+"&customer_id="+fbForm_customerId+"&password="+encodeURIComponent(fbFormN_password_phone_chnage)+"&telephone="+encodeURIComponent(fbFormN_telephone_change)+"&code="+encodeURIComponent(fbFormN_sms_change_Ver), error: function(){ }, success: function(data){ if (data.code == 1) { $("#commentError_sms_change_ver").hide(); $("#fbFormN_sms_change_Ver").hide(); $("#commentsForm_sms_send_change_veryfy").hide(); $("#change_phonenumber").hide();

$('#comment_login_form').show();

setMessageBox(data.message, data.addclass); } else { setMessageBox(data.message, data.addclass); } } }); } /////////////////////////////////////////////////// function commentsForm_sms_verify() { var fbFormN_firstName = $.trim($("#fbFormN_firstName").val()); var fbFormN_surname = $.trim($("#fbFormN_surname").val()); var fbFormN_telephone = $.trim($("#fbFormN_telephone").val()); var fbFormN_email = $.trim($("#fbFormN_email").val()); var fbForm_customerId = $.trim($("#fbForm_customerId").val()); var fbForm_storyId = $.trim($("#fbForm_storyId").val()); var fbFormN_smsVer = $.trim($("#fbFormN_smsVer").val());

var hasErrors = false;

if (!hasErrors) {

jQuery.ajax({ type: "POST", dataType: "json", cache: false, url: "/community/talkback_ajax.html", async: true, data: "action=talkback_sms_verify&fbFormN_firstName="+encodeURIComponent(fbFormN_firstName)+"&fbFormN_surname="+encodeURIComponent(fbFormN_surname)+"&email="+encodeURIComponent(fbFormN_email)+"&telefone="+encodeURIComponent(fbFormN_telephone)+"&code="+ fbFormN_smsVer +"&customer_id="+fbForm_customerId+"&story_id="+encodeURIComponent(fbForm_storyId), error: function(){ }, success: function(data){ if (data.code == 0) { setMessageBox(data.message, data.addclass); } else { $("#commentLogin").hide(); $("#sms_verify").hide(); $("#fbFormN_smsVer").hide(); $("#commentsForm_sms_veryfy").hide();

setMessageBox(data.message, data.addclass); } } }); } }

////////////////////////////////////////// //swissnoise quiva function auto_login_quiva(data) { console.log("quiva login start"); var user = { "remoteId": data.uid, "username": data.user.email, "password": data.pcr, "email": data.user.email, "firstName": data.user.first_name, "lastName": data.user.last_name, "zipCode": data.user.post_code, "locality": data.user.city, "phoneNumber": data.user.mobile_number }; whatif.login(user).always(function() {

}); console.log("quiva login done"); } //END swissnoise quiva

function auto_login_email(data) { $(".commentFBlogin").hide(); $(".commentOhnelogin").hide(); var html = ''; var name = data.user.first_name +' '+ data.user.last_name; html += 'Bienvenue, '+ name +'

'; html += 'Déconnecter

'; html += 'Gérer le profil'; html += ' '; html += ' '; $("#commentLoggedInEmail").html(html); set_logged_in_cookie(data); $("#commentLoggedInEmail").show();

}

/////////////////////////////////////////////////// function commentsForm_send_noFb() { var fbForm_message = $.trim($("#fbForm_message").val()); fbForm_message = fbForm_message.replace(/&/g, "+"); var fbForm_uri = $.trim($("#fbForm_uri").val()); var fbForm_storyId = $.trim($("#fbForm_storyId").val()); var fbForm_ip = $.trim($("#fbForm_ip").val());

var is_logged_in = false; if ($("#is_logged_in").length) { is_logged_in = true; }

var fbFormN_firstName = $.trim($("#fbFormN_firstName").val()); var fbFormN_surname = $.trim($("#fbFormN_surname").val()); var fbFormN_zip = $.trim($("#fbFormN_zip").val()); var fbFormN_location = $.trim($("#fbFormN_location").val()); var fbFormN_email = $.trim($("#fbFormN_email").val()); var fbForm_msgID = $.trim($("#fbForm_msgID").val()); // if this value is > 0, its a reply-to-another-comment message if ($("#fbFormN_password").length) { var fbFormN_password = $.trim($("#fbFormN_password").val()); } if ($("#fbFormN_password_confirm").length) { var fbFormN_password_confirm = $.trim($("#fbFormN_password_confirm").val()); }

var fbFormN_gotcha = $.trim($("#fbFormN_gotcha").val());

var hasErrors = false;

var messageReg = fbForm_message.length > 1; var nameReg = !(fbFormN_firstName.match(/[*]/)) && !(fbFormN_surname.match(/[*]/)) && fbFormN_firstName.length > 1 && fbFormN_surname.length > 1; // dont check for ZIP, cause of foreign countries //var locReg = !(fbFormN_zip.match(/[*]/)) && !(fbFormN_location.match(/[*]/)) && fbFormN_zip.length > 1 && fbFormN_location.length > 1; var locReg = !(fbFormN_location.match(/[*]/))&& fbFormN_location.length > 1; var emailRegObj = /^([a-zA-Z0-9_.-])+@([a-zA-Z0-9_.-])+.([a-zA-Z])+([a-zA-Z])+/; // /^([a-zA-Z0-9_.-+])+@(([a-zA-Z0-9-])+.)+([a-zA-Z0-9]{2,4})+$/; var password_params = '';

$("#commentError_name").hide(); $("#commentError_location").hide(); $("#commentError_email").hide(); $("#commentError_password").hide(); $("#commentError_message").hide(); $("#commentError_disclaimer").hide(); $(".disclaimerText").hide();

if (messageReg == false) { $("#commentError_message").show(); hasErrors = true; }

if (nameReg == false) { $("#commentError_name").show(); hasErrors = true; }

if (locReg == false) { $("#commentError_location").show(); hasErrors = true; }

if(emailRegObj.test(fbFormN_email) == false){ $("#commentError_email").show(); hasErrors = true; }

if (fbFormN_gotcha.length > 1) { hasErrors = true; }

if (!($('#disclaimerConfirmBtn').is(':checked'))) { $("#commentError_disclaimer").show(); $(".disclaimerText").show(); hasErrors = true; }

if (!hasErrors) {

$("#commentsForm_send").attr("disabled", "true"); $("#commentsForm_send_noFb").attr("disabled", "true"); save_form_to_cookie('comment_form_input');

jQuery.ajax({ type: "POST", dataType: "html", cache: false, url: "/community/talkback_ajax.html", async: true, data: "action=sendComment&fbFormN_firstName="+encodeURIComponent(fbFormN_firstName)+"&fbFormN_surname="+encodeURIComponent(fbFormN_surname)+"&fbFormN_zip="+encodeURIComponent(fbFormN_zip)+"&fbFormN_location="+encodeURIComponent(fbFormN_location)+"&fbFormN_email="+encodeURIComponent(fbFormN_email)+"&fbForm_uri="+encodeURIComponent(fbForm_uri)+"&fbForm_storyId="+fbForm_storyId+"&fbForm_ip="+fbForm_ip+"&fbForm_message="+encodeURIComponent(fbForm_message)+"&fbForm_msgID="+fbForm_msgID, error: function(){ }, success: function(){ $("#commentLogin").hide(); $("#fbForm_message").hide(); $("#fbForm_message_count_class").hide(); $("#commentError_message").hide(); $("#commentInfo_Fb").hide(); $("#commentsForm_send").hide(); $("#fbCommentPublishCheckbox").hide(); $("#commentsForm_send_noFb").hide(); $("#disclaimerConfirm").hide(); $("#commentInfo_noFb").show(); } }); } }

/////////////////////////////////////////////////// function commentsForm_send_email() { var fbForm_message = $.trim($("#fbForm_message").val()); fbForm_message = fbForm_message.replace(/&/g, "+"); var fbForm_uri = $.trim($("#fbForm_uri").val()); var fbForm_storyId = $.trim($("#fbForm_storyId").val()); var fbForm_customerId = $.trim($("#fbForm_customerId").val()); var fbForm_ip = $.trim($("#fbForm_ip").val()); var login_email_token = $.trim($("#login_email_token").val());

var is_logged_in = false; if ($("#is_logged_in").length) { is_logged_in = true; }

var fbFormN_email = $.trim($("#login_email_email").val()); var fbForm_msgID = $.trim($("#fbForm_msgID").val()); // if this value is > 0, its a reply-to-another-comment message

var fbFormN_gotcha = $.trim($("#fbFormN_gotcha").val());

var hasErrors = false;

var messageReg = fbForm_message.length > 1;

$("#commentError_name").hide(); $("#commentError_location").hide(); $("#commentError_email").hide(); $("#commentError_password").hide(); $("#commentError_message").hide(); $("#commentError_disclaimer").hide(); $(".disclaimerText").hide();

if (messageReg == false) { $("#commentError_message").show(); hasErrors = true; }

if (fbFormN_gotcha.length > 1) { hasErrors = true; }

if (!($('#disclaimerConfirmBtn').is(':checked'))) { $("#commentError_disclaimer").show(); hasErrors = true; }

if (!hasErrors) { $("#commentsForm_send").attr("disabled", "true"); $("#commentsForm_send_noFb").attr("disabled", "true"); commentNotSent = false;

jQuery.ajax({ type: "POST", dataType: "json", cache: false, url: "/community/talkback_ajax.html", async: true, data: "action=send_comment_email&fbForm_uri="+encodeURIComponent(fbForm_uri)+"&fbForm_storyId="+fbForm_storyId+"&customer_id="+fbForm_customerId+"&fbForm_ip="+fbForm_ip+"&fbForm_message="+encodeURIComponent(fbForm_message)+"&fbForm_msgID="+fbForm_msgID+"&email="+encodeURIComponent(fbFormN_email)+"&token="+login_email_token, error: function(){ }, success: function(data){ if (data.code == 1) { $("#commentLogin").hide(); $("#fbForm_message").hide(); $("#fbForm_message_count_class").hide(); $("#commentError_message").hide(); $("#commentError_name").hide(); $("#commentError_location").hide(); $("#commentError_email").hide(); $("#commentError_disclaimer").hide(); $(".disclaimerText").hide(); $("#commentInfo_noFb").hide(); $("#commentsForm_send").hide(); $("#fbCommentPublishCheckbox").hide(); $("#disclaimerConfirm").hide(); $("#commentsForm_send_noFb").hide(); $("#commentInfo_noFb").show(); $("#commentSendLoading").hide(); $("#commentInfo_Notice").hide(); $("#manageAccount").hide(); } else if (data.code == 2) { setMessageBox(data.message, data.addclass); } } }); } }

/////////////////////////////////////////////////// /////////////////////////////////////////////////// // some jquery UI functions function fbLoginDisplay(loginState) { $(document).ready(function(){ if (loginState == true) { $(".notloggedToFacebook").hide(); $(".loggedToFacebook").show(); $('#commentsForm_send_noFb').hide(); $('#commentsForm_send').show(); $("#fbCommentPublishCheckbox").show(); $(".recommendCommentFacebook").show(); } else { $(".loggedToFacebook").hide(); $(".notloggedToFacebook").show(); $('#commentsForm_send').hide(); $('#commentsForm_send_noFb').show(); $("#fbCommentPublishCheckbox").hide(); $(".recommendCommentFacebook").hide(); if ($("#commentLoggedInEmail").length) { $("#commentLoggedInEmail").show(); } }}); }

/////////////////////////////////////////////////// function fbDomInsert(username, uid, token) { $(document).ready(function(){ $("#fbUserRealName").html(username); var imgHtml= " "; $("#fbUserProfilePicture").html(imgHtml);

$("#fbForm_realName").val(username); $("#fbForm_userId").val(uid); $("#fbForm_userToken").val(token); }); } /////////////////////////////////////////////////// function loginDrop() { $(document).ready(function(){ $('#commentLogin').slideDown(); $("textarea#fbForm_message").attr("rows", 6); $("#commentsForm_send").removeAttr("disabled"); $("#commentsForm_send_noFb").attr("disabled", ""); $("#commentsForm_send_email").removeAttr("disabled"); $("#fbForm_message").val(""); $('#fbForm_message').removeAttr("onclick"); }); } /////////////////////////////////////////////////// function doOnFbConnect() { $(".recommendCommentFacebook").show(); // for comments below: display checkbox to choose if recommended comments get published on facebook }

/////////////////////////////////////////////////// function log(msg){ if (typeof console === 'undefined') { return false; } else { return true; } }

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// // main

// fb auth var fbAccessToken = ''; var fbUserID = ''; var fbUserName = ''; FBcomments.initFb(); var nnFBloggedIn = check_nnCookie(); if (nnFBloggedIn == true) { fbLoginDisplay(true);

} else { fbLoginDisplay(false); }

function inputFocus(thisFor, thisClass) { $("https://www.lematin.ch/#"+ thisFor).focus(function() { $('.'+ thisClass).animate({ opacity: "0" }, "fast"); }).blur(function() { if($(this).val() == "") { $('.'+ thisClass).animate({ opacity: "1" }, "fast"); } }); }

//// some more jquery stuff $(document).ready(function(){ read_logged_in_cookie();

// hide 'populär auf facebook' widget in sideline //$("#fb_activityFeed").hide();

$("#fbCommentPublishCheckbox").hide();

$('#fbFormN_password_login').keypress(function(e){ if (e.which == 13){ e.preventDefault(); $(this).blur(); $('#commentsForm_post_confirmed').focus().click(); return false; } });

$('#fbFormN_smsVer').keypress(function(e){ if (e.which == 13){ e.preventDefault(); $(this).blur(); $('#commentsForm_sms_veryfy').focus().click(); return false; } });

// Bind to set the fadeout of form labels when clicked or focused $('.sbsLabel label').each(function () { var thisFor = $(this).attr('for'); var thisClass = $(this).attr('class'); inputFocus(thisFor, thisClass); });

// some form display handling $('#disclaimerButtonShow').bind('click', function(){ $('.disclaimerText').show(); $('#disclaimerButtonShow').css('display','none'); $('#disclaimerButtonHide').css('display','inline'); }); $('#disclaimerButtonHide').bind('click', function(){ $('.disclaimerText').hide(); $('#disclaimerButtonHide').css('display','none'); $('#disclaimerButtonShow').css('display','inline'); });

// display login data on start if ($("#fbUserRealName").html()) { if ($("#fbUserRealName").html().length >= 2){ // && $("textarea#fbForm_message").attr("rows") > 2 $("#fbCommentPublishCheckbox").show(); } }

// clear textarea $("#fbForm_message").val('');

// submit buttons , disable on on reload $("#commentsForm_send").attr("disabled", "true"); $("#commentsForm_send_noFb").attr("disabled", "true");

// set checkboxes $('#fbForm_publishOnFB').attr('checked', true); $('.recommendCommentPublishOnFb').attr('checked', true); $('#disclaimerConfirmBtn').attr('checked', false);

// fixes a tiny bug: if values are prefilled on reload they should not be grey var myFbFormIds = ['fbFormN_firstName', 'fbFormN_surname', 'fbFormN_zip', 'fbFormN_location', 'fbFormN_email', 'fbFormN_password', 'fbFormN_password_confirm']; for (var ii=0;ii < myFbFormIds.length; ii++) { if ($("https://www.lematin.ch/#"+myFbFormIds[ii]).length) { if (!($("https://www.lematin.ch/#"+myFbFormIds[ii]).val().match(/[*]/))) { $("https://www.lematin.ch/#"+myFbFormIds[ii]).css('color','#000000'); }; } } $('.comment_signup_form_toggle').live('click', function(){ $('#comment_signup_form').toggle('slow'); $('#comment_login_form').toggle('slow'); return false; }); $('.comment_form_forgot_password').live('click', function(){ $('#comment_password_reset_form').toggle('slow'); $('#comment_login_form').toggle('slow'); return false; }); $('.emailLogoutButton').live('click', function() { delete_cookie('comment_login_details_email'); $("#commentLoggedInEmail").html(''); $("#manageAccount").html(''); $("#commentLoggedInEmail").hide(); $(".commentFBlogin").show(); $(".commentOhnelogin").show(); }); $('#show_update_phone').live('click', function() { $("#commentLoggedInEmail").html(''); $("#manageAccount").html(''); $("#commentLoggedInEmail").hide(); $("#comment_login_form").hide(); $("#change_phonenumber").show(); $(".commentOhnelogin").show(); }); $('#commentsForm_send_email').live('click', function() { if (commentNotSent) { commentsForm_send_email(); } }); $('#emailManageAccount').live('click', function () { var customer_id = $.trim($("#fbForm_customerId").val()); var login_email_email = $.trim($("#login_email_email").val()); var login_email_token = $.trim($("#login_email_token").val()); jQuery.ajax({ type: "POST", dataType: "json", cache: false, url: "/community/talkback_ajax.html", async: true, data: "action=login_manage_account&customer_id="+customer_id+"&email="+encodeURIComponent(login_email_email)+"&token="+login_email_token, error: function(){ }, success: function(data){ if (data.code == 0) { setMessageBox(data.message, data.addclass); } else if (data.code == 1) { $('#manageAccount').html(data.message); $('#manageAccount').show(); } } }); }); });

[*]