Sport lorraine | Gwendoline Michel love the purple… and big muscles

A number “The 4 ! Because my father wore that number when he began playing basketball younger. And it is also the total number of children that we are. I am the oldest. “

An actor “Ohhhhh. I’m just full of, well, they are all too strong, but let’s say that Jason Momoa, who dépote in ‘Aquaman’, I love it ! “

The music “”Kream” Iggy (Azalea) and all that kind of music that I listen to with my fellow Anaïs. “

A dessert “The blueberry cake from my dad. She is too good, impossible not to eat half of the plate. “

An animal “The black panther. Too much force and power of this animal (and blackpantherforever). “

An athlete “RIP Kobe. So sad that I have customized my shoes with their number. “

Other sport “The volleyball. Can I do this with my school, it is good, although I’m not very big. “

A monument “Operhaus in Oslo. An excellent opera house on the banks of the fjord. And all the sights of Norway, in connection with the Vikings, are impressive. “

A club “Challes-les-Eaux (Savoie), where I started and where Anna Lardy too. “

A color “The purple cake. All the colors are much more beautiful in the pastel shades. “

A dance “The kizomba (originally from Angola). “

A television program “The island of Koh Lanta, the base ! Claude best number one ! “

A drink “A dolly… to the violet, sweet and fresh, I love it ! “

A day of the week "On Friday, when he suffered the week of taf, and that you are going to enjoy the weekend starting with a good workout to 19 hours. "