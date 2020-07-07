Sport lorraine | Gwendoline Michel love the purple… and big muscles

A number

“The 4 ! Because my father wore that number when he began playing basketball younger. And it is also the total number of children that we are. I am the oldest. “




An actor

“Ohhhhh. I’m just full of, well, they are all too strong, but let’s say that Jason Momoa, who dépote in ‘Aquaman’, I love it ! “




The music

“”Kream” Iggy (Azalea) and all that kind of music that I listen to with my fellow Anaïs. “

A dessert

“The blueberry cake from my dad. She is too good, impossible not to eat half of the plate. “




An animal

“The black panther. Too much force and power of this animal (and blackpantherforever). “




An athlete

“RIP Kobe. So sad that I have customized my shoes with their number. “




Other sport

“The volleyball. Can I do this with my school, it is good, although I’m not very big. “




A monument

“Operhaus in Oslo. An excellent opera house on the banks of the fjord. And all the sights of Norway, in connection with the Vikings, are impressive. “




A club

“Challes-les-Eaux (Savoie), where I started and where Anna Lardy too. “




A color

“The purple cake. All the colors are much more beautiful in the pastel shades. “




A dance

“The kizomba (originally from Angola). “




A television program

“The island of Koh Lanta, the base ! Claude best number one ! “




A drink

“A dolly… to the violet, sweet and fresh, I love it ! “




A day of the week

“On Friday, when he suffered the week of taf, and that you are going to enjoy the weekend starting with a good workout to 19 hours. “

A country

“The Maldives, more eco-friendly with gorgeous scenery, I would love to go there some day.”




