sporty, funny, sexy… She has all of the ideal woman ! (PHOTOS)

One understands better why the character played by Zac Efron in Baywatch makes the soft eyes ! The beautiful Alexandra Daddario has more than one asset to seduce… To 31-year-old actress in new york puts on the famous red bathing suit in the adaptation movie of the tv series Baywatch and the least we can say is that that will certainly please. Sports, his body of dream, it should at a regular sporting activity. But the one that we discovered in 2010 in Percy Jackson : The Thief of lightning (aired on Monday at 21h on W9) is not only a pretty physique. She is a musician (she plays the piano since his 9 years), a fan of Taylor Swift and is the daughter of an attorney and a lawyer.

>>> Baywatch baywatch : Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra…, Ultra-sexy at the premiere ! (PHOTOS)

Funny, the actress does not lose an opportunity to make the fool. On social networks, she does not hesitate to publish videos of her pushing the song or even dancing to get laughs from his friends. Off the red carpet, it is simple and nature. His dada ? The beasts hair. Koala, dog… She loves to cuddle animals, it is his side Brigitte Bardot ! More about the actress in our video.