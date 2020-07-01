Spotify launches in Italy, Premium Duo, the subscription for couples from 12,99 Eur

Spotify today announced the the launch in Italy of the new Premium plan from 12,99 Euros per monthbaptised Premium Duo. Designed for music lovers who live under the same roof, Premium Duo includes a wide range of benefits.

Each member of the household will get your account Premium, but may also access to the exclusive Duo-Mix, a playlist is constantly updated and tailored to the two subscribers on the basis of musical tastes.

Spotify stresses that the decision to launch this plan bases its roots in market research, according to which 73% of the couples listen to the music together to remember the happy moments, the 63% listen to music together as a way to build their identity and create memorable moments, and 66% said they listen to music together gives them something to talk about.

“We are proud to launch the Spotify Premium Duo, the first musical offering that is unique in its kind dedicated to the living” said Alex Norström, Chief Freemium Business Officer of Spotify. “Premium Duo includes our large catalog of music and podcasts along with everything that users love Spotify Premium. The two individual accounts allow each person to listen to music independently and without interruption, having at its disposal all the playlists and the features of Spotify custom and made-to-measure. We are excited to make available Spotify Premium Duo in a growing number of markets around the world”.

To subscribe to the Premium Duo, simply connect to the page. The first month is free.