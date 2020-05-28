Sprint Gala: the best of quebec cinema more accessible | Cinema | Arts | The Sun

Thee public will be able to make a sprint before the Gala Québec Cinema on the 10 of June next year where a total of 28 Iris will be delivered. The occasion will be beautiful to discover the winning films.

Twelve broadcast partners will enable Québec Cinema to offer 25 days of programming 100% in quebec. The project also materialised thanks to the support of Telefilm Canada and SODEC.

Special programming will be offered to subscribers HERE TOU.TV EXTRA, Crave, SUPER SCREEN, Bell, Videotron, TELUS and Tënk.

NFB.ca as well as the platforms of some of the distributors whose Films March 3, House 4:3 and MK2 MILE END are also involved with their services of video-on-demand.

As for the award-winning short films will be presented free of charge for 48 hours as of June 11, by Full(s) Screen(s) | film Festival is on Facebook.

29 may, 5 June, 12 June and 19 June, Crave and Quebec Cinema will also offer the Film series House Sprint Gala. Discussions with guests related to the films Liar by Émile Gaudreault, Antigone Sophie Deraspe, Fabulous Mélanie Charbonneau and Kuessipan Myriam Verreault will be offered live on the pages Facebook of Quebec Cinema, to Crave and Super Screen from 19: 30.

The complete schedule is available at the quebeccinema.ca

“I’m happy to see the film industry and online broadcasting unite for a fifth year around this great initiative of découvrabilité of the film. The past year was exceptional for the film and, thanks to this unique collaboration between distributors, broadcasters and partners, moviegoers will be able to see or see again the films competing in the Prix Iris and enjoy the talent of quebec-based artists. I am also thrilled about the duration of the SPRINT 2020, which was extended to 25 days and allowing Quebec•es to take advantage of this period of containment to the full the very best of our cinema! “says Ségolène Roederer, director general of Quebec Cinema, in a press release.

Furthermore, it is always time to visit Radio-Canada.ca/galaquebeccinema to vote to determine the recipient of the IRIs to the public. The films nominated are The wife of my brother of Monia Chokri, It was raining birds Louise Archambault, Mafia Inc Daniel Grou (Podz), Liar Émile Gaudreault and Thank you for everything by Louise Archambault. The votes will be registered until the 9th of June at noon.

The Gala Quebec cinema and the prize Iris will be aired two times on Wednesday, 10 June, on the Web as soon 19h and on Here tv from 21h.