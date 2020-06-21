Spy on Sunday, 21 June on TF1 : where is the sequel ?

A comedy of espionage in which Melissa McCarthy to dismantle a network of arms traffickers, “Spy” will be rebroadcast Sunday, June 21, on TF1. After the release of the film, the actress, and Paul Feig have mentioned the possibility of a sequel on several occasions. The project has-does he still have a chance to see the light of day ?

Launched in 2015, Spy it is the third collaboration between Melissa McCarthy and Paul Feig. After you have had the role of bridesmaid in My best friends and have been associated with Sandra Bullock in The Flingueusesthe actress finally addresses a central place in this action comedy.

Melissa McCarthy played Susan Cooper, CIA analyst, without which the spy-star of the agency of Bradley and Fine (Jude Law) does not pass the majority of their missions. Underestimated by her peers, Susan is constantly relegated to a second level in the operations. But when Thin disappears, the heroine was willing to go to the store, followed closely by his partner, Rick Ford (Jason Statham), agent little known for his subtlety, and who takes the competition with his own heart.

Paul Feig, leaving to a second component

In addition to paying its top billing as one of the queens of american comedy, Spy it displays a energy, joy, and reveals a facet of hilarity a Jason Statham at the top. Interviewed by the magazine Empire in 2016, Paul Feig revealed to be very attached to the characters of Susan Cooper and Rick Ford. The filmmaker was also part of his desire to make a sequel of the movie, which would involve more Ford :

I made sure that a sequel would be possible, and Melissa is dying to do it. I have a story, and a fun idea that’s going to be Statham. Susan Cooper is one of my favorite characters that I’ve created… but Rick Ford may be the one I’ll carry with me in my grave.

The director has clarified you want to amplify the temperament of Rick Forda little paranoid, and aggressive, and is especially good for the apparitions surprises. From these statements, the changes have been made in Hollywood. The redemption of the Fox – who is the owner of the rights Spy – Disney is effective. On the other hand, Paul Feig and his favorite actress is no longer from the failure of critics and the public S. O. S Phantom.

However, Paul Feig seems to always enthusiastic the idea to do the following Spy. Aware that he has no cards in hand to give the green light to the project, the filmmaker said in the podcast Happy, Sad, Confused in 2018 :

They are in the third film Kingsman , I love the movies Kingsman, it’s the same study. The franchise has reaped more money than us, even if we have harvested too much. We have made $ 235 million in the world, which is quite good, with a budget of us $ 65 million – you always want to be higher. But yes, they just don’t want to do it, and now the time may be past, I don’t know. But I’m very proud of.

In view of the desire of the director to deliver new adventures of Susan Cooper, Spy 2 might sound like the time of the meeting between Melissa McCarthy and Paul Feig. Now the ball is in the field of Disney.

Spy is to see or re-see this Sunday, 21st Juneof 21h05 on TF1.