Spy on TF1 : in what comedy action Jason Statham has refused to play ? – Actus Ciné

On the occasion of the dissemination of the Spy in TF1, back in the recent and abrupt departure of Jason Statham in the action-comedy The Man from Toronto.

If Jason Statham is formed, in the course of his career, the state of a formidable king of the fights, it’s missing all the same not self-critical as has been demonstrated in multiple occasions. In 2015, he plays precisely this role that sticks to the skin with the parody of spy Spy, and co-starred alongside Melissa McCarthy. An experience that breaks with his image of the gunman mutique, sure of himself and that he was ready to reiterate with The Man Of Toronto.

Directed by Patrick Hughes (the Expendables 3), the film tells the story of a powerful killer and a loser exchange inadvertently your identity. Two men, two personalities, two ways of giving the killers are on the trail of the criminals. Chosen to embody the latter alongside Kevin Hart, the british actor, who has finally left the project in march 2020, a month before the shooting.

2015 Twentieth Century Fox Jason Statham and Melissa McCarthy in Spy



As reported in the site Deadlinethis output could be linked to a disagreement creative between Statham and Sony Pictures, the actor who lament the lack of violence in the film, where the intention of the study was to target a wider audience and family with more comedy. In the days that followed this announcement, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the comedian had also separated from her agency, WME, who had joined a year before. A decision related to the management of the case of “The Man From Toronto”, according to the american website, but in which none of the parties wished to make comments.

The place will not stay vacant for long because the paper is going to return, finally, to Woody Harrelson. The filming was scheduled to begin in April, but, of course, is in the stop due to the pandemic of Covid-19. As in the case of Jason Statham, is going to Guy Ritchie for the 4th time, 15 years after the Revolution, a box Truck, a remake of the tape of Nicolas Boukhrief the output of which is scheduled for year 2021.