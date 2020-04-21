Spyglass Media appoints Peter Oillataguerre the post of president of production

Peter Oillataguerre has been named president of production of Spyglass Media Group, announced on Monday that president and ceo Gary Barber.

Oillataguerre will assume the role immediately and will report to Barber, managing the theatrical production, including creative development, physical production and post-production.

“Peter and I have worked together for almost 20 years on a diversified list of large-scale production, to global franchises and hit films,” said Barber in a statement. “He has a keen eye for commercial material and has a temperament consistent with a behavior cool which keeps the productions on the right track. Peter is the producer accomplished, and the ideal leader to execute the strategy film Spyglass. “

Oillataguerre added: “Gary is a long-time mentor and a leader in the industry with a sense of great business. I have a lot of respect and trust in him. This next phase of my career is not only one of the most exciting, it is also one of the most difficult because our industry is facing a global transformation. I look forward to being part of the team Spyglass and collaboratively develop an approach based on solidarity and committed with the filmmakers as we create new content, and diverse. “

Previously, Oillataguerre has been president of physical production at MGM for nine years, where he oversaw the physical production of films such as “Creed”, “Creed 2”, “The Addams Family”, “Tomb Raider”, “Overboard”, “Me Before You “,” The Handmaid’s Tale, “” Fargo “and” Vikings “, as well as the James Bond films” Skyfall “,” Spectrum “and” No Time to Die “.

Prior to MGM, he worked at Spyglass Entertainment, where he oversaw films such as “27 dresses,” “The vow”, “leap Year” and “The count of Monte Christo”. He was also the producer of PLEASE pf to Universal studios from 2001 to 2005, where he worked on films such as “Van Helsing” and “Meet the Fockers”.

Spyglass is a partnership between Barber and the co-chairs of Lantern Entertainment Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic, and support for the strategic investment from Warner Bros. Pictures. The credits for Spyglass include ” The King’s Speech “, ” Inglorious Basters “, ” Silver Linings Playbook “, ” The Hateful Eight “, “Django Unchained” and the franchise, ” Paddington “.

11 best films of 2018, of ‘Paddington 2’ to ‘Eighth Grade’ (Photos)

What has been the year 2018 for the movies? Netflix has been snubbed by the Cannes film Festival and has still managed to give the world “Roma”, “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”, “Happy as Lazzaro” and a re-enactment of the final film of Orson Welles (plus two compelling documentaries on its production and restoration). The kind of super-hero omnipresent has given us instant classics such as “Black Panther” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”, and has even embraced his side of the idiot with “Teen Titans GO! to the cinema ” , “Aquaman” and ” Deadpool 2. “This year was so great that she gave us not one but two main roles are juicy for John C. Reilly. (Three, if you include “Ralph Breaks the Internet”, and four, if you insert “Holmes and Watson”, which has not yet opened.)

Reduce the highlights of the year at 25, let alone 10, has not been an easy task, but here it is:

Netflix / A24 / Warner Bros.

Our 11-25 (in alphabetical order): “1985 “, ” Annihilation “, ” A Bread Factory “, ” Burning “, ” Can You Ever Forgive Me? “, ” The Favorite “, ” First Reformed “, ” Lizzie “, ” Private Life “, ” Shoplifters “, ” “Skate Kitchen”, “Stan & Ollie”, “A Star Is Born”, “Tully”, “Zama”

Fox Searchlight

10. “Eighth year”

At 27 years, the actor became author Bo Burnham has crafted a tale of transition-sensitive, and painfully funny about a shy girl (played wonderfully by Elsie Fisher), which provides its subscribers with YouTube very good advice that it is too introverted and aware of follow. A vision heart-wrenching, charming and a must-see for parents of teenagers.

A24

9. “Support the girls”

The extraordinary Regina Hall shows us all the cracks in the soul of a strong woman in the eyes funny and desperate, Andrew Bujalski a day on and off the clock of a director of a restaurant simply trying to prevent his staff and his life, implode. The set of first order consists of the major tours of Haley Lu Richardson, Brooklyn Decker and the rapper become an actress Shayna McHayle.

Also read: Review of the movie “Support the girls”: Regina Hall student comedy observer in the workplace

Magnolia

8. “Happy as Lazzaro”

The prize winner, Alice Rohrwacher, Cannes combines an examination without flaw of extreme poverty – the details may change over time, but the ultimate effects remain the same – with touches of surprising magic realism. All of this is supported by a world-leading performance by Adriano Tardiolo, who has the charisma opened a major star of the silent movies.

Netflix

7. (ex aequo) “The Hate U Give” / “If Beale Street could talk”

One is a piece of time, and the other feels at the minute, but these two dramas powerful have examined the experience of Black americans, particularly in regard to the failures of the police and the judicial system as a whole. “Beale Street” hurt me to the soul, and “Hate” hit me in the belly, but they have each left their mark.

20th Century Fox / Annapurna

Netflix

5. “Brothers sisters”

The director Jacques Audiard has made a remarkable start in English with this ambitious western – sort of provocative and traditional, funny and tragic, radiant and intimate, at the same time – with a quartet of memorable performances from John C. Reilly, Joaquin Phoenix, Rice Ahmed and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Annapurna

4. “Support yourself on Pete”

The saga of the boy and his horse Andrew Haigh is a breaker of heart, but that still manages to offer a glimpse of hope and redemption. The cast includes Steve Buscemi, and Chloë Sevigny, but the film belongs to Charlie Plummer (“All the money in the world”), giving the kind of performance raw and authentic that we associate generally with non-actors.

A24

3. “Leave no trace”

Ben Foster and Thomasin McKenzie give life to the story devastating father-daughter of the director and co-writer Debra Granik; Foster plays a veteran with PTSD and determined to live off the grid, and McKenzie is her self-denying young man who begins to understand that she could belong to the world instead of following his father’s, far from civilization.

Bleecker Street

Netflix

1. “Paddington 2”

He is a refugee in a strange country, welcomed by the local population is diverse. He responds to every situation with kindness and generosity, even in the face of insults and suspicions of xenophobia. When the judicial system is lacking to him and that he has been incarcerated wrongly, his innate kindness improves the lives of his fellow inmates. If ever there was a film that we desperately need as a balm against 2018, it is as well.

Warner Bros.

Best & Worst 2018 TheWrap: the editor critical of TheWrap, Alonso Duralde, selects the best features, narrative of a year competitive

