Square cut it short : cutting hair tends to take : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

Very often stops at the limit of the ears, or up to the limit of the jaw and the celebrities, it is likely to have been adopted. What is that ? The famous short bob. Beyoncé, passing by Cara Delevingne, Margot Robbie, and even Caroline Receveur : the stars love is. Very present on the red carpet, the short bob is so visible among the crowd. Why is it so popular ? By its ability to reveal and to embellish the traits of (almost) all sides. Fabien Giambona, specialist capillary, we will explain how to adopt, maintain, and give a touch of fantasy.

Square cut it short : what are the shapes of the faces ?

You want to adopt the short bob, but I don’t know if it will be the shape of their face value ? We know now that this hair cut trend fits almost all faces “in addition to the faces round or square you should rather opt for a square or a blur plunging” according to Fabien Giambona.

Square cut it short : how to give a touch of originality ?

A short bob is good, but a short bob original, it is even better ! To do this, please do not hesitate to play on the texture of your hair. “The wet look, the ruffled effect, or even nu wave are both good options” explains the specialist capillary.

The wet look (which means that “wet effect” in French) is a hair trend that has the wind in its sails. What is the principle ? The flattening of your back hair with the help of a gel (on damp hair), to freeze this “wet” look. As if it were out of the pool ! We love this hairstyle for her look very sophisticated (perfect for big occasions or nights) and for their performance and ultra-simple.

The ruffled effect (= curly), it is obtained by the labor of his hair with a small small curling iron and in “mind blowing” their curls with a cream for the hair.

Finally, the effect nu wave (a wave very soft and natural) can be achieved with the help of a straightening iron “in particular, the steampod 3.0” accurate Fabien Giambona. To do this, simply turn around your hair so that it was found with the head down or head. Once you have completed this step, is left for you to run your fingers through your hair in order to relaxes your curlsto represent “wavy” of success.

Level the staining of, “it is better to stay in the natural effects with the games of shadows and lights, very subtle, or quite frankly bold color block (brown, copper, or blond Swedish)” specifies the hairdresser colorist.

Square cut it short : how to keep it ?

Adopt a square short it is a synonym of regular visits to the hair salon for a touch-up or correction. “In general, it is necessary to reach every two months” advisor Fabien Giambona. Be ready to adopt the trend ?

