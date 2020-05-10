Square Enix launches the anthology Eidos to stay home and play

Skip to content
Square Enix has revealed the next set of games Stay Home & Play for fans stuck at home for self-quarantine, and it is a delirium! The Square Enix Eidos Anthology is currently on sale, which includes over 50 games of the entire catalogue of the studio. From AAA-titles to a few hidden gems. Some of the great games of the collection include the 2013 Safe falls, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut, Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition and more. We have the full list of games below, which you can buy here. At the present time, all these games together cost only 40 $. This means that you pay less than $ 1 per part. But this sale will not last long because the agreement ends on may 11 at 10am PDT.
1. Rise of the Tomb Raider
2. Just Cause 3
3. Deus Ex: mankind divided
4. Life is strange: complete season
5. Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
6. Tomb Raider (2013)
7. Tomb Raider I
8. Tomb Raider II
9. Tomb Raider III
10. Tomb Raider IV: The last revelation
11. Chronicles Tomb Raider V
12. Tomb Raider VI: The angel of darkness
13. Tomb Raider Legend
14. Tomb Raider Anniversary
15. Tomb Raider Underworld
16. Lara Croft and the guardian of light
17. Lara Croft and the temple of Osiris
18. Just Cause
19. Just Cause 2
20. Kane and Lynch: Dead Men
21. Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days
22. Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut
23. Deus Ex: Game of the year Edition
24. Deus Ex: Invisible War
25. Deus Ex: The Fall
26. Thief
27. Thief: Deadly Shadows
28. Thief II: The age of metal
29. Thief Gold
30. Battlestations: Pacific
31. Battlestations: Midway
32. Project Snowblind
33. Mini Ninjas
34. Order of war
35. Flora’s Fruit Farm
36. Supreme commander 2
37. Conflict: Desert Storm
38. Conflict: transactions denied
39. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
40. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
41. Legacy of Kain: Defiance
42. Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain
43. Dungeon Siege
44. Dungeon Siege II
45. Dungeon Siege III
46. Anachronox
47. Pandemonium
48. Deathtrap Dungeon
49. Daikatana
50. Omikron: the soul of a nomad
51. Goetia
52. Hitman GO: definitive edition
53. Lara Croft GB
54. The Turing test
