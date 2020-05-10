Square Enix launches the anthology Eidos to stay home and play

Square Enix has revealed the next set of games Stay Home & Play for fans stuck at home for self-quarantine, and it is a delirium! The Square Enix Eidos Anthology is currently on sale, which includes over 50 games of the entire catalogue of the studio. From AAA-titles to a few hidden gems. Some of the great games of the collection include the 2013 Safe falls, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut, Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition and more. We have the full list of games below, which you can buy here. At the present time, all these games together cost only 40 $. This means that you pay less than $ 1 per part. But this sale will not last long because the agreement ends on may 11 at 10am PDT.

1. Rise of the Tomb Raider

2. Just Cause 3

3. Deus Ex: mankind divided

4. Life is strange: complete season

5. Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition

6. Tomb Raider (2013)

7. Tomb Raider I

8. Tomb Raider II

9. Tomb Raider III

10. Tomb Raider IV: The last revelation

11. Chronicles Tomb Raider V

12. Tomb Raider VI: The angel of darkness

13. Tomb Raider Legend

14. Tomb Raider Anniversary

15. Tomb Raider Underworld

16. Lara Croft and the guardian of light

17. Lara Croft and the temple of Osiris

18. Just Cause

19. Just Cause 2

20. Kane and Lynch: Dead Men

21. Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days

22. Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut

23. Deus Ex: Game of the year Edition

24. Deus Ex: Invisible War

25. Deus Ex: The Fall

26. Thief

27. Thief: Deadly Shadows

28. Thief II: The age of metal

29. Thief Gold

30. Battlestations: Pacific

31. Battlestations: Midway

32. Project Snowblind

33. Mini Ninjas

34. Order of war

35. Flora’s Fruit Farm

36. Supreme commander 2

37. Conflict: Desert Storm

38. Conflict: transactions denied

39. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver

40. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2

41. Legacy of Kain: Defiance

42. Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain

43. Dungeon Siege

44. Dungeon Siege II

45. Dungeon Siege III

46. Anachronox

47. Pandemonium

48. Deathtrap Dungeon

49. Daikatana

50. Omikron: the soul of a nomad

51. Goetia

52. Hitman GO: definitive edition

53. Lara Croft GB

54. The Turing test

