Square shoulder : our ideas of hairstyles tend to be : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

The square shoulder, that is what it is ?

It is a square long which comes, as its name indicates, at the level of the shoulders. Popular among the stars, this hair cut has already fallen in love with Alessandra Ambrosio, Emma Stone, Olivia Culpo, or Emma Roberts. Beautiful hair smooth, square shoulder can also be worn on the hair wavy, curly or curly. Easy to comb, it adapts to all tastes and all styles. In short, the square shoulder is a cup is easy to live with and the lines highlight all the shapes of faces.

Square shoulder : it adopts or not ?

Yes, if you want a haircut that is easy to maintain and battery in the trends of the moment. You have the fine hair ? Opt for a model law barely tapered edging the face that will allow you to maintain maximum density. You have thick hair ? Please do not hesitate to degrade the square to create a result more air and effect loops, creased.

Another option : attach to your square shoulder d’a fringe curtain that will bring a touch of glamour to your look and will frame perfectly the oval shape of your face.

It’s up to you !

