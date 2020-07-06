Stacey Abrams close to the singer !

Some time ago, Selena Gomez has left his account of Instagram to Stacey Abrams. This last one is a lawyer, writer, politician and activist. The young man had taken the word to listen to the voices of women of color.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Stacey Abrams said : “I had the privilege of speaking with fans of Selena Gomez. We had a conversation very thoughtful in the work that I’ve done “ .

Stacey Abrams has also revealed in his IGTV with Selena Gomez : “Not only about voter suppression and the census, but why. It is as well that we to create the economic and social progress” .

On the other hand, explained : “These are tools, not ends in themselves but as tools to make the change. This is what Selena is so committed. (…) The people have confidence in him “ .

Stacey Abrams to los angeles after his meeting with Selena Gomez

The woman added : “The people that Selena Gomez is. (…) We have exchanged on the topic of the the mental health and mental illness. She had the desire to share his story “ .

Stacey Abrams said that the singer also encouraged people to talk about their concerns. The artist wants the max to raise funds for the associations that manage the mental health. Stacey Abrams has explained : “This is something extraordinary “ .

On her future, Stacey revealed : “I’ve learned a lot about what the meaning of life in Hollywood. But it is a good process. I’m in the policy for a very long time. So I know that things take a little time “ .

Also has concluded : “With the challenges of the covid 19the times have changed. But we are still working hard. I hope you Never tell out on the screens “ .

Tags : selena gomez – Selena Gomez-engagement – Selena Gomez IGTV – selena gomez on instagram – Selena Gomez engagement – Selena Gomez social networks – Selena Gomez Stacey Abrams – Stacey Abrams