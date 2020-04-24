Stadium of Barcelona would be called Air Camp Nou for 10 million

Before the crisis of the coronavirus, the Barcelona has presented financial problems, by what you are looking for a sponsor for the Camp Nou, which you will not receive buffs until 2021, like the rest of the stadiums in Spain, after the provisions of which were already warned all the teams.

One of the first interested in sponsoring the fief Catalan is Nike, by brand Air Jordan, which looks from a couple of years ago in the uniform of the PSG.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Camp Nou would be Air Camp Nou, and the silhouette could appear in the stands empty during the relevant period to prevent the infections by coronaviruses.

Instead, Barcelona would receive close to 10 million euros, with which the club would recover part of the income that you will not get by concepts of a locker and consumption. The agreement was to last only a year.

Similarly, another part of the income for the part of the sponsor, would go to the creation of a fund with which to give life to a project to combat the coronavirus driven by the sponsor, as well as other projects.

“There would be No image more striking than the Jordan, the best athlete of the TWENTIETH century, along with Leo Messi, the best player of the history”, says the Catalan daily.