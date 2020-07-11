Stand By Me, the teeth of the sea, Midsommar… 10 movies of holidays to (re)discover this summer

Initiation of the search, the romance in the sun, horror in the tropics… the heat of The summer provides a perfect fit for the rejection of any kind of story on the big screen. In the meantime, to discover the85 François Ozon, in cinemas next Wednesday The Figaro offers to dive back in ten feature films, with the aromas of a good the summer period. Perfect to revise their classics during the summer.

Teeth of the sea Steven Spielberg (1975)

There’s nothing like the start of this list as the first blockbuster in the history of cinema. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Peter Benchley, the film by Steven Spielberg tells the story of the hunting of a shark that is spreading terror on a beach in New England. The film has been awarded with several prizes oscar of techniques, including best musical film. The nostalgic will be able to clearly recall the first notes of John Williams… as simple as it is terrifying.

The green Ray , Éric Rohmer (1986)

Named after an optical phenomena that can be observed during a sunset, The green Ray Éric Rohmer captures a feeling of melancholy for the summer. That feels Delphine (Marie Rivière), a young woman dreaming of love, and whose behavior is ambivalent, however, seem to express a need for solitude. This holiday scene of the movie with a small budget, has been awarded the golden Lion at the Venice film Festival.

Stand By Me Rob Reiner (1986)

It is summer vacation, lying in length. Chris, Vern, Teddy and Gordie, four children, inseparable, decides to go on an expedition in search of the body of a teenager whose disappearance in the news. Initiation of the history and of the great film about childhood, this adaptation of a Stephen King novel of the scope of application for the title of the song of Ben E. King revealed the actor River Phoenix to the general public.

Do The Right Thing , Spike Lee (1989)

Spike Lee follows several inhabitants of Brooklyn on a hot summer day: a pizza delivery boy, a rap fan with a ghetto-blaster, a vagabond who tries to sell pictures of dr. Martin Luther King and Malcolm X, and hand-colored… These two figures of the movement for the emancipation of African-Americans are at the heart of the movie of Spike Lee, he observes, in the 31 years before the united states is shaken by the images of the death of George Floyd, the police of the violence suffered by the black community. A great movie social for the retro atmosphere, which has not yet taken a ride.

The summer of Kikujiro by Takeshi Kitano (1999)

The holidays and Masao is boring. The nine-year boy who lives with his grandmother and dreams to find his mother, whom he has not seen for several years. Aided by the summer of Kikujiro, a former yakuza played by Kitano himself, he’s going to leave to search for her on a trip through Japan that you are not going to forget. A story of a friendship touching, magnified by the soundtrack from Joe Hisaishi. Perfect for criss-crossing the country of the Rising Sun with the eyes.

The Beach Danny Boyle (2000)

The holidays are synonymous with adventure. Such as those of Richard. The young american tourist, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, has decided to go with a French couple (Guillaume Canet and Virginie Ledoyen), in search of a beach paradise of Thailand, where you live the self-sufficient people like him, come from the four corners of the world. Twenty years after its release, I still dream of the waterfall and the fine sand of the lagoon of Koh Phi Phi.

Before Midnight Richard Linklater (2013)

Eighteen years after their encounter on a train between Budapest and Vienna, Céline and Jesse now lives in Paris. They are married and have two daughters. During the last night of their vacation in Greece, the bitterness rise to the surface and the couple is declining. They will be able to recover the ardour of the beginnings ? Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke, puts this last part of the trilogy of “Before” a fire so ardent as that of his predecessors.

Call Me By Your Name Luca Guadagnino (2018)

Luca Guadagnino portrays the awakening of desire and the confusion of feelings in this vacation movie, which has definitely inspired a good number of stays in Tuscany. A large number of viewers succumbed to the Latin charm of the film the Italian. And as Elio (Timothée Chalamet) and Oliver (Army Hammer), is lost in rooms with high ceilings of the sumptuous Villa Albergoni, an ideal environment to enjoy an unforgettable holiday.

Mektoub, My Love: The Song Of The Un Abdellatif Kechiche (2018)

Apprentice screenwriter living in Paris, Amin is for the summer in his hometown, Sète. His mother, who runs a specialty restaurant, tunisian, it has been fun. Between the bar and the beach area, Amin and his band of friends, boys and girls, the drink, the cruise and the dance. The essential part is played in the music, in the corner bar and then a nightclub for a sequence was amazing, exhausting and exciting.

Midsommar Ari Aster (2019)

When it is a synonym for nightmare. A group of american students parties in Sweden is trapped within a community of pagan rites, morbid. Here, the horror that unfolds on the big day and in the middle of the nature. Fans of the genre will have noticed the homage of Ari Aster The Man Of Wicker and for the “folk horror”. Adolescents in the search of the beauties of the nordic them, simply cancel their stay in Scandinavia.