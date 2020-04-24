Standard Palafox assumed the results of your training

Standard Palafox has become one of the players most popular of the Liga MX girls for his good performance on the court and stay active in social networks and this Wednesday he returned to light them with a photograph.

The front of the Flock, a Sacred published a photograph at the end of their training in house to show the progress that has been during the quarantine period.

With a little more than 24 hours of having been published already nearly sum of 300,000 comments and exceeds 1,350 comments.

What is the player most popular of the Liga MX Girls?