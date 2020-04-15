Standard Palafox makes a new dance of twerking in Tiktok

Editorial Mediotiempo

In the era of health emergency by coronavirus(COVID-19)social networks have become one of the main activities of the athletes. The player Chivas, Norma Palafox it has not been the exception, and this week’s “caught on” to the same with a dance more than sexy.

Through your account Tiktokthe sonoran published in his account of a dance style twerkingthat left stunned all and sundry.

In the video, Palafox is listed in jeans, a blue top, hat and in the action accommodates a ball after passing the foot, turning his back to the camera and begin to dance to the song “Dance as theme dub twerk” DJ Chinese.

Immediately there were comments from followers, those who applauded the dance of the player of the women’s team of the Chivas.

On several occasions, the physical Palafox it has been highlighted among the users of their social networks, though the own player is revealed fed up by being bullied.

BEING UPSET BY HARASSMENT NORMA PALAFOX