Standard Palafox of the Chivas turns on Tik Tok by moving the REAR (Video)

There is No doubt that the front of the Chivas Scored the Guadalajara in the football women’s, Norma Palafox it is one of the athletes most ardent in the football national and world and in your account of Instagram has shown, on numerous occasions, but now you’ve opted to take Tik Tok and it has become viral for its such a sensual way to move your huge rear.

Standard Palafox the player most ardent football women’s



Standard Palafox has joined the application that many users are using at this time of quarantine (Tik Tok) to hang out that has already become a sensation worldwide and for fans of the Chivas is not aburriera gift them a “dirty dancing”, moving your spectacular cuchi cuchi, which left everyone with the mouth open.

You may be interested: Rene Enos shows off her perfect curves in tiny bikini (Photos and Video)

Standard Palafox quite a sensation in social networks



In the video from 14 seconds to go to a Standard place in front of the camera, a soccer ball, and in the background you notice it with a hat of color black as well as a top sports that lets you see your tiny waist, and tight jeans that accentuate your spectacular hips and huge buttocks, and then listening to a music for her to dance by standing back to back moving his rear to the rhythm of “dirty dancing”.

Standard Palafox scored a goal in Tik Tok

It is worth mentioning that just a few hours of having been posted the night of Tuesday, the video has already accumulated more than 13 thousand likes by followers and fans of this beautiful player of Chivas.